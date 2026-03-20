2026 SuperMotocross Round 10, Birmingham: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

Round 10 of the SuperMotocross World Championship at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, will feature the first of three East / West Showdowns as the 250 divisions collide in the Deep South. The West’s Haiden Deegan will square off with the East’s Cole Davies for supremacy in the class.

Meanwhile, there is still a lot to decide in 450s as Hunter Lawrence and Eli Tomac bring a tight championship battle to the outdoor stadium. Cooper Webb and Ken Roczen remain in contention, but cannot afford to lose any points this week, increasing the desperation as the series hits double digits.

Bradley Taft brings experience and youth to the Barx Yamaha SMX team Bradley Taft’s recent experience in dirt bike racing improves his communication with the BarX team.

With Chase Sexton out of the lineup for another week, fans are guaranteed to see a new winner in Birmingham, but Nate Thrasher has the chance to become the only repeat winner in either class.

For those who live outside Alabama: All 31 rounds of the SuperMotocross season will be streamed live on Peacock.tv.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 10 of the 2026 SuperMotocross season at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Supercross Round 10 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, will begin live Saturday, March 21, at 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App with an encore performance Sunday at 1:00 pm on NBC. Race Day Live coverage starts at 1:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, featuring qualification coverage.

All 31 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, NBCSN, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.

View the full list of Peacock’s supported devices here.

BIRMINGHAM ENTRY LISTS

450 Entry List | 250 Entry List

BIRMINGHAM MAP

BIRMINGHAM EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race

Qualification

11:47 a.m.: 250 Overflow Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)

12:04 p.m.: 250 East Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)

12:21 p.m.: 250 West Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)

12:38 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)

12:55 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:12 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)

2:21 p.m.: 250 Overflow Qualifying

2:38 p.m.: 250 West Qualifying

2:55 p.m.: 250 East Qualifying

3:12 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying

3:29 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying

3:46 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying

Evening Program

5:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

6:06 p.m.: 250 West Heat – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

6:20 p.m.: 250 East Heat – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

6:34 p.m.: 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

6:48 p.m.: 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:08 p.m.: SMX Next Main Event – 8 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 Riders

7:23 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

7:34 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

7:55 p.m.: 250 East/West Showdown Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

8:29 p.m.: 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

