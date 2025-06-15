Corey Conners withdraws before final round of U.S. Open with wrist injury
OAKMONT, Pa. – Corey Conners was forced to withdraw before the final round of the U.S. Open on Sunday because of a right wrist injury.
During the third round, Conners jammed his wrist while trying to play from a plugged lie in a greenside bunker on the 11th hole. The Canadian received medical attention and continued to play through obvious discomfort, ultimately signing for a back-nine 40 that dropped him into a tie for 39th.
Corey Conners deserves a full page on his own today. The dude STRIPES it. Little draw, didn’t miss a shot on the front nine and he missed a short one on 3 so could have been even lower. Pretty easy 3 under.— Michael S. Kim (@Mike_kim714) June 14, 2025
But then he plugged his bunker shot and while trying to hit out of it,…
With his wrist taped up on Sunday, Conners never made it to the starting line after going through a brief warmup. He was due to play alongside Ryan Fox at 10:20 a.m.
Conners, who is up to 21st in the world, is listed in the field for next week’s Travelers Championship.