Corey Conners withdraws before final round of U.S. Open with wrist injury

  
Published June 15, 2025 10:35 AM

OAKMONT, Pa. – Corey Conners was forced to withdraw before the final round of the U.S. Open on Sunday because of a right wrist injury.

During the third round, Conners jammed his wrist while trying to play from a plugged lie in a greenside bunker on the 11th hole. The Canadian received medical attention and continued to play through obvious discomfort, ultimately signing for a back-nine 40 that dropped him into a tie for 39th.

With his wrist taped up on Sunday, Conners never made it to the starting line after going through a brief warmup. He was due to play alongside Ryan Fox at 10:20 a.m.

Conners, who is up to 21st in the world, is listed in the field for next week’s Travelers Championship.