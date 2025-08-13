 Skip navigation
WNBA: New York Liberty at Los Angeles Sparks
Fiebich, Jones, Meesseman lead Liberty to highest point total of season in a 105-97 win over Sparks
20 Navy All-Americans Named to Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List
Maddy Siegrist scores 22 and Dallas holds on for an 81-80 win after the Fever close on a 19-3 run

Dart could be Giants' QB1 'sooner than expected'
Ryder Cup, FedExCup Fall hot takes and predictions
Pro Motocross 2025: Ironman biggest moments

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Angels turn triple play when Shohei Ohtani lines out to Zach Neto and 2 Dodgers are caught off base

  
Published August 13, 2025 12:00 AM

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels turned the eighth triple play in team history Tuesday night, with shortstop Zach Neto getting two putouts and an assist off a line drive by Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani.

Miguel Rojas was on second and Dalton Rushing was on first for the Dodgers in the sixth inning when Ohtani hit a drive right up the middle past reliever Brock Burke.

Neto caught Ohtani’s liner and stepped on second base in stride to get Rojas. Neto quickly threw to first, where Nolan Schanuel tagged out Rushing as the Dodgers rookie attempted to sneak back.

Rushing stepped awkwardly on first base and fell hard to the dirt after getting tagged, staying down for a long moment.

The Angels’ triple play was their first since Aug. 18, 2023.

It also preserved a 5-5 tie in the latest edition of the Freeway Series. The Angels have won the first four games this season against the Dodgers.