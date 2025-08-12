 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 Ohio State Football Camp
No. 3 Ohio State still doing some shuffling along the offensive line ahead of opener vs. No. 1 Texas
Las Vegas Aces v Indiana Fever
WNBA ratings and attendance are still strong despite top stars missing games with injuries
PGA: BMW Championship - First Round
BMW Championship 2025: Second-round tee times, TV times, how to watch second playoff event

Top Clips

nbc_bte_jaxson_dart_250812.jpg
Dart could be Giants’ QB1 ‘sooner than expected’
nbc_bte_playernews_love_250812.jpg
How Love’s timeline impacts Packers in fantasy
nbc_bte_playernews_brandon_250812.jpg
Aiyuk reportedly expected to return around Week 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 Ohio State Football Camp
No. 3 Ohio State still doing some shuffling along the offensive line ahead of opener vs. No. 1 Texas
Las Vegas Aces v Indiana Fever
WNBA ratings and attendance are still strong despite top stars missing games with injuries
PGA: BMW Championship - First Round
BMW Championship 2025: Second-round tee times, TV times, how to watch second playoff event

Top Clips

nbc_bte_jaxson_dart_250812.jpg
Dart could be Giants’ QB1 ‘sooner than expected’
nbc_bte_playernews_love_250812.jpg
How Love’s timeline impacts Packers in fantasy
nbc_bte_playernews_brandon_250812.jpg
Aiyuk reportedly expected to return around Week 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Pro Motocross 2025: Ironman biggest moments

August 12, 2025 04:21 PM
Relive the biggest moments from the ninth round of Pro Motocross at Ironman National.

Latest Clips

nbc_bte_jaxson_dart_250812.jpg
01:39
Dart could be Giants’ QB1 ‘sooner than expected’
nbc_bte_playernews_love_250812.jpg
01:35
How Love’s timeline impacts Packers in fantasy
nbc_bte_playernews_brandon_250812.jpg
01:23
Aiyuk reportedly expected to return around Week 6
nbc_roto_javier_250812.jpg
01:39
Scoop up Astros’ Javier following return to mound
nbc_roto_collins_250812.jpg
01:35
Brewers’ Collins deserves ‘a lot more praise’
nbc_ffhh_fantasybusts_250812.jpg
15:19
Henry, Mixon headline potential fantasy busts
nbc_roto_hader_250812.jpg
01:26
Hader injury opens fantasy doors for Abreu, Sousa
wazzu.jpg
01:44
WSU’s travel will cause ‘growing pains’
nbc_golf_emiliadoran_250812.jpg
07:50
How Doran balances life as golfer and reporter
nbc_golf_whanintv2_250812.jpg
09:26
Whan ‘super excited’ about new media rights deal
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250812.jpg
02:41
Saints’ Shough tops best bets for most INTs
nbc_ffhh_sbarkley_250812.jpg
03:39
Eagles’ RB Barkley has ‘regression indicators’
sanders_dlb.jpg
05:31
Was reaction to Sanders’ debut ‘heightened’?
matthew_tkachuk.jpg
04:05
Panthers are ‘wise’ putting off Tkachuk surgery
nbc_ffhh_jcook_250812.jpg
03:48
Bills’ Cook could struggle living up to ADP
richmond_promo.jpg
30
Playoff pressure meets Richmond’s short-track fury
nbc_ffhh_thunter_250812.jpg
02:46
Hunter will earn share of targets with Jaguars
nbc_ffhh_tightends_250812.jpg
04:49
Kraft could help ‘tap into’ Love’s upside
nbc_ffhh_brown_250812.jpg
02:58
Brown ‘has opportunity’ in a great Bengals offense
nbc_ffhh_harrison_250812.jpg
03:29
Cardinals ‘need’ Harrison Jr. to work this season
nbc_ffhh_london_250812.jpg
06:10
Falcons’ London could join ‘elite’ WR tier in 2025
nbc_golf_roundtablerydercup_250812.jpg
09:48
How will Bradley, Donald fill out Ryder Cup teams?
USATSI_26816525_copy.jpg
01:32
‘Injury woes’ plague Fever vs. Wings market
sabrina.jpg
01:39
Liberty’s spread against Sparks is ‘a trap line’
nbc_wnba_highlights_250812.jpg
01:14
Highlights: Valkyries dominate at home vs Sun
nbc_golf_kirakhit_250812.jpg
06:13
Scheffler’s caddie one of many stories at BMW
nbc_moto_t24sexton_250811.jpg
05:06
Analyzing Sexton’s front-wheel lock up at Ironman
nbc_roto_comebackpoy_250812.jpg
02:09
Prescott, McCaffrey headline NFL CPOY odds
nbc_moto_t24jettlawrence_250811.jpg
07:19
Was Jett’s penalty for jumping gate too harsh?
nbc_roto_cardsfutures_250812__779928.jpg
02:35
Cardinals ‘a mystery’ ahead of 2025 NFL season