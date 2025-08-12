 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
David Montgomery fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans
Joe Mixon fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_golf_whanintv2_250812.jpg
Whan ‘super excited’ about new media rights deal
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250812.jpg
Saints’ Shough tops best bets for most INTs
nbc_ffhh_sbarkley_250812.jpg
Eagles’ RB Barkley has ‘regression indicators’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
David Montgomery fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans
Joe Mixon fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_golf_whanintv2_250812.jpg
Whan ‘super excited’ about new media rights deal
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250812.jpg
Saints’ Shough tops best bets for most INTs
nbc_ffhh_sbarkley_250812.jpg
Eagles’ RB Barkley has ‘regression indicators’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Scottie Scheffler to use Chris Kirk’s caddie at BMW Championship

  
Published August 12, 2025 01:02 PM

Scottie Scheffler will be without caddie Ted Scott for another week.

The world No. 1 will have Mike Cromie, the usual caddie for Chris Kirk, on the bag this week at the BMW Championship, the second of three FedExCup playoff events.

Scott returned home to Louisiana last weekend to attend to a family matter. Filling in for the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship was Brad Payne, the PGA Tour chaplain and close personal friend of Scheffler who was also called into looping duty at the 2024 PGA Championship.

Scheffler finished one shot out of the playoff in Memphis and retained his position as the No. 1 player in the FedExCup standings. If he remains in that spot following the BMW, he will earn another $5 million bonus.

Cromie became available after Kirk made a late bogey during the final round Sunday and finished No. 51 in the points standings, just outside the cutoff for BMW qualification.

It is unknown whether Scott will return for next week’s season-ending Tour Championship.

Scheffler is expected to meet with the media on Wednesday afternoon at Caves Valley.