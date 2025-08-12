Scottie Scheffler to use Chris Kirk’s caddie at BMW Championship

Scottie Scheffler will be without caddie Ted Scott for another week.

The world No. 1 will have Mike Cromie, the usual caddie for Chris Kirk, on the bag this week at the BMW Championship, the second of three FedExCup playoff events.

Scott returned home to Louisiana last weekend to attend to a family matter. Filling in for the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship was Brad Payne, the PGA Tour chaplain and close personal friend of Scheffler who was also called into looping duty at the 2024 PGA Championship.

Scheffler finished one shot out of the playoff in Memphis and retained his position as the No. 1 player in the FedExCup standings. If he remains in that spot following the BMW, he will earn another $5 million bonus.

Cromie became available after Kirk made a late bogey during the final round Sunday and finished No. 51 in the points standings, just outside the cutoff for BMW qualification.

It is unknown whether Scott will return for next week’s season-ending Tour Championship.

Scheffler is expected to meet with the media on Wednesday afternoon at Caves Valley.