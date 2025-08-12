USA Network, Golf Channel ink USGA deal through 2032

USA Network and Golf Channel have inked a long-term deal with the USGA that will feature live event and studio coverage of 11 championships, including the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open, on their networks.

USA Network will present roughly 35 hours of live coverage from both the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open each year, while Golf Channel will have expanded, exclusive live coverage of several USGA championships, including the U.S. Amateur, U.S. Women’s Amateur, Walker Cup, Curtis Cup, U.S. Boys’ and Girls’ Junior, and U.S. Senior Women’s Open and U.S. Adaptive Open.

The USGA agreement, set to run through at least 2032, marks the first sports-media acquisition for Versant, the new independent media company set to be spun off from Comcast. The new elements of the deal will begin in 2027, after the end of the current agreement.

NBC will continue to be the exclusive broadcast home of the U.S. Open, U.S. Women’s Open and U.S. Senior Open.

“The value NBCU and Versant place on the USGA brand is evident,” said USGA CEO Mike Whan, “and this agreement enables the USGA to further advance our mission to positively impact the game, while providing the most expansive coverage and broadest reach to showcase USGA championships.”

Golf Channel’s “Live From” studio show will continue to deliver comprehensive pre- and post-round coverage on-site at the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open each year, in addition to “Golf’s Longest Day” qualifying coverage.