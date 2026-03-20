No. 2 Houston vs. No. 10 Texas A&M NCAA Tournament Second Round predictions: Odds, trends and best bets

The second round of the South Region of the NCAA Tournament begins Saturday evening in Oklahoma City with No. 2 Houston taking the court against No. 10 Texas A&M. Both teams enter Round 2 following dominant first-round wins. The Aggies stifled No. 7 Saint Mary’s 63–50, while the Cougars overwhelmed No. 15 Idaho 78–47.

The game features a clash of styles between two physical, defensive-minded programs. Texas A&M, led by first-year coach Bucky McMillan, has adopted a high-powered, fast-tempo offense. Conversely, Kelvin Sampson’s Houston squad prefers a slower, grinding pace, entering the tournament as one of the best overall teams in the country.

This game may well come down to individual matchups. No question Texas A&M will look to get senior forward Rashaun Agee going early. Agee was special in Round 1 against Saint Mary’s recording a double-double with 22 points and 9 rebounds. Houston will look to its dynamic backcourt featuring star freshman Kingston Flemings and Emanuel Sharp to originate their attack.

Two seasons ago these teams met in the NCAA Tournament and it was a thriller. The Cougars advanced with a 100-95 win in double-overtime.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Houston vs. Texas A&M

Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026

Saturday, March 21, 2026 Time: 6:10PM EST

6:10PM EST Site: Paycom Center

Paycom Center City: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Network/Streaming: TNT

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Game Odds: Houston vs. Texas A&M

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Houston Cougars (-575), Texas A&M Aggies (+425)

Houston Cougars (-575), Texas A&M Aggies (+425) Spread: Houston -9.5

Houston -9.5 Total: 141.5 points

This game opened Houston -9.5 with the Total set at 144.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NCAA Basketball schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Houston vs. Texas A&M

Houston Cougars

G Emanuel Sharp

G Kingston Flemings

G Milos Uzan

F Joseph Tugler

F Chris Cenac Jr.

Texas A&M Aggies

G Marcus Hill

G Ruben Dominguez

G Pop Isaacs

G Rylan Griffen

F Rashaun Agee

Will upsets pick back up in 2026 tournament? Nicole Auerbach and John Fanta break down the most likely upsets in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Important stats, trends and insights: Houston vs. Texas A&M

Houston is 17-18 ATS overall this season

Texas A&M is 19-14 ATS overall this season

The OVER has cashed in 14 of Houston’s 35 games this season (14-21)

The OVER has cashed in 19 of Texas A&M’s 33 games this season (19-14)

Rashaun Agee was 3-5 from 3-point range in Round 1 against Saint Mary’s

was 3-5 from 3-point range in Round 1 against Saint Mary’s The Cougars had 5 players score in double figures in Round 1

As a team, Houston was 8-15 from 3-point range in the win over Idaho

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Saturday’s game between Houston and Texas A&M:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on Texas A&M +10.5

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on Texas A&M +10.5 Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 142.5

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