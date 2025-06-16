 Skip navigation
U.S. Open 2025 leaderboard: Final results and scores from Oakmont Country Club

  
Published June 15, 2025 09:18 PM
CLUTCH drive on 17 sets up Spaun's U.S. Open win
June 15, 2025 08:03 PM
Watch the 71st hole which flipped the U.S. Open on its head for eventual winner J.J. Spaun, starting with the drive of a lifetime that set up a two-putt birdie to take the outright lead at Oakmont Country Club.

J.J. Spaun finished birdie-birdie to win the 125th U.S. Open by two shots over Robert MacIntyre. It wasn’t just a couple of birdies — he drove the green at the par-4 17th and then made a 64-footer at the 18th.

Spaun was the only player who finished under par over four days at Oakmont Country Club.

Here’s a look at the final leaderboard from the men’s third major of the season.

﻿POS PLAYER SCORE R1 R2 R3 R4
1 J. Spaun -1 66 72 69 72
2 R. Macintyre 1 70 74 69 68
3 V. Hovland 2 71 68 70 73
T4 T. Hatton 3 73 70 68 72
T4 C. Ortiz 3 71 72 67 73
T4 C. Young 3 70 74 69 70
T4 S. Burns 3 72 65 69 73
T8 S. Scheffler 4 73 71 70 70
T8 J. Rahm 4 69 75 73 67
T10 R. Henley 5 70 72 72 71
T10 B. Griffin 5 69 71 74 71
T10 A. Scott 5 70 70 67 74
T13 C. Kirk 6 73 70 72 71
T13 B. Koepka 6 68 74 73 71
T13 C. Bezuidenhout 6 72 71 71 72
T13 T. Lawrence 6 67 74 70 75
T13 X. Schauffele 6 72 74 71 69
T13 R. Neergaard-Petersen 6 69 74 69 74
T19 E. Grillo 7 71 72 71 73
T19 R. McIlroy 7 74 72 74 67
T19 R. Fox 7 72 73 73 69
T19 V. Perez 7 71 70 73 73
T23 J. Day 8 76 67 72 73
T23 P. Reed 8 73 74 71 70
T23 J. Spieth 8 70 75 71 72
T23 N. Taylor 8 73 71 70 74
T23 T. Detry 8 69 73 73 73
T23 M. Wallace 8 72 74 69 73
T23 C. Morikawa 8 70 74 74 70
T23 M. Greyserman 8 76 67 71 74
T23 S. Stevens 8 71 72 72 73
T23 C. Gotterup 8 76 69 69 74
T33 K. Bradley 9 73 70 72 74
T33 J. Poston 9 74 72 70 73
T33 A. Rai 9 72 72 72 73
T33 T. Kim 9 72 73 72 72
37 M. McNealy 10 76 69 72 73
T38 M. Leishman 11 71 75 68 77
T38 T. Finau 11 76 70 74 71
T38 M. Fitzpatrick 11 74 73 72 72
T38 T. Pendrith 11 72 72 78 69
T42 H. Matsuyama 12 74 73 77 68
T42 S. Kim 12 68 74 74 76
T42 A. Novak 12 76 71 73 72
T42 T. Cone 12 71 73 72 76
T46 J. Vegas 13 74 70 72 77
T46 D. Berger 13 72 72 76 73
T46 R. Hojgaard 13 71 73 74 75
T46 N. Norgaard Moller 13 76 70 75 72
T50 M. Hughes 14 73 72 74 75
T50 M. Kim 14 75 71 76 72
T50 A. Schenk 14 71 72 76 75
T50 R. McCormick 14 70 77 76 71
T50 R. Gerard 14 72 74 69 79
T55 L. Canter 15 72 75 71 77
T55 J. Hastings 15 73 73 73 76
T57 D. McCarthy 16 70 74 76 76
T57 S. Im 16 68 77 76 75
T59 H. English 18 73 74 77 74
T59 B. Harman 18 71 76 75 76
T61 J. Smith 19 72 74 79 74
T61 J. Nicholas 19 69 78 75 77
T61 J. Keefer 19 76 69 77 77
T64 M. Pavon 22 71 74 81 76
T64 C. Davis 22 74 73 82 73
66 P. Barbaree 24 76 71 75 82