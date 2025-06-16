U.S. Open 2025 leaderboard: Final results and scores from Oakmont Country Club
Published June 15, 2025 09:18 PM
CLUTCH drive on 17 sets up Spaun's U.S. Open win
Watch the 71st hole which flipped the U.S. Open on its head for eventual winner J.J. Spaun, starting with the drive of a lifetime that set up a two-putt birdie to take the outright lead at Oakmont Country Club.
J.J. Spaun finished birdie-birdie to win the 125th U.S. Open by two shots over Robert MacIntyre. It wasn’t just a couple of birdies — he drove the green at the par-4 17th and then made a 64-footer at the 18th.
Spaun was the only player who finished under par over four days at Oakmont Country Club.
Here’s a look at the final leaderboard from the men’s third major of the season.
|POS
|PLAYER
|SCORE
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|1
|J. Spaun
|-1
|66
|72
|69
|72
|2
|R. Macintyre
|1
|70
|74
|69
|68
|3
|V. Hovland
|2
|71
|68
|70
|73
|T4
|T. Hatton
|3
|73
|70
|68
|72
|T4
|C. Ortiz
|3
|71
|72
|67
|73
|T4
|C. Young
|3
|70
|74
|69
|70
|T4
|S. Burns
|3
|72
|65
|69
|73
|T8
|S. Scheffler
|4
|73
|71
|70
|70
|T8
|J. Rahm
|4
|69
|75
|73
|67
|T10
|R. Henley
|5
|70
|72
|72
|71
|T10
|B. Griffin
|5
|69
|71
|74
|71
|T10
|A. Scott
|5
|70
|70
|67
|74
|T13
|C. Kirk
|6
|73
|70
|72
|71
|T13
|B. Koepka
|6
|68
|74
|73
|71
|T13
|C. Bezuidenhout
|6
|72
|71
|71
|72
|T13
|T. Lawrence
|6
|67
|74
|70
|75
|T13
|X. Schauffele
|6
|72
|74
|71
|69
|T13
|R. Neergaard-Petersen
|6
|69
|74
|69
|74
|T19
|E. Grillo
|7
|71
|72
|71
|73
|T19
|R. McIlroy
|7
|74
|72
|74
|67
|T19
|R. Fox
|7
|72
|73
|73
|69
|T19
|V. Perez
|7
|71
|70
|73
|73
|T23
|J. Day
|8
|76
|67
|72
|73
|T23
|P. Reed
|8
|73
|74
|71
|70
|T23
|J. Spieth
|8
|70
|75
|71
|72
|T23
|N. Taylor
|8
|73
|71
|70
|74
|T23
|T. Detry
|8
|69
|73
|73
|73
|T23
|M. Wallace
|8
|72
|74
|69
|73
|T23
|C. Morikawa
|8
|70
|74
|74
|70
|T23
|M. Greyserman
|8
|76
|67
|71
|74
|T23
|S. Stevens
|8
|71
|72
|72
|73
|T23
|C. Gotterup
|8
|76
|69
|69
|74
|T33
|K. Bradley
|9
|73
|70
|72
|74
|T33
|J. Poston
|9
|74
|72
|70
|73
|T33
|A. Rai
|9
|72
|72
|72
|73
|T33
|T. Kim
|9
|72
|73
|72
|72
|37
|M. McNealy
|10
|76
|69
|72
|73
|T38
|M. Leishman
|11
|71
|75
|68
|77
|T38
|T. Finau
|11
|76
|70
|74
|71
|T38
|M. Fitzpatrick
|11
|74
|73
|72
|72
|T38
|T. Pendrith
|11
|72
|72
|78
|69
|T42
|H. Matsuyama
|12
|74
|73
|77
|68
|T42
|S. Kim
|12
|68
|74
|74
|76
|T42
|A. Novak
|12
|76
|71
|73
|72
|T42
|T. Cone
|12
|71
|73
|72
|76
|T46
|J. Vegas
|13
|74
|70
|72
|77
|T46
|D. Berger
|13
|72
|72
|76
|73
|T46
|R. Hojgaard
|13
|71
|73
|74
|75
|T46
|N. Norgaard Moller
|13
|76
|70
|75
|72
|T50
|M. Hughes
|14
|73
|72
|74
|75
|T50
|M. Kim
|14
|75
|71
|76
|72
|T50
|A. Schenk
|14
|71
|72
|76
|75
|T50
|R. McCormick
|14
|70
|77
|76
|71
|T50
|R. Gerard
|14
|72
|74
|69
|79
|T55
|L. Canter
|15
|72
|75
|71
|77
|T55
|J. Hastings
|15
|73
|73
|73
|76
|T57
|D. McCarthy
|16
|70
|74
|76
|76
|T57
|S. Im
|16
|68
|77
|76
|75
|T59
|H. English
|18
|73
|74
|77
|74
|T59
|B. Harman
|18
|71
|76
|75
|76
|T61
|J. Smith
|19
|72
|74
|79
|74
|T61
|J. Nicholas
|19
|69
|78
|75
|77
|T61
|J. Keefer
|19
|76
|69
|77
|77
|T64
|M. Pavon
|22
|71
|74
|81
|76
|T64
|C. Davis
|22
|74
|73
|82
|73
|66
|P. Barbaree
|24
|76
|71
|75
|82