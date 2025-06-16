U.S. Open 2025 leaderboard: Final results and scores from Oakmont Country Club

J.J. Spaun finished birdie-birdie to win the 125th U.S. Open by two shots over Robert MacIntyre. It wasn’t just a couple of birdies — he drove the green at the par-4 17th and then made a 64-footer at the 18th.

Spaun was the only player who finished under par over four days at Oakmont Country Club.

Here’s a look at the final leaderboard from the men’s third major of the season.