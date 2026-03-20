No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 11 Texas NCAA Tournament Second Round predictions: Odds, stats, trends, and best bets

The Gonzaga Bulldogs face the Texas Longhorns Saturday in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament. Led by All-American Graham Ike, Gonzaga takes the court boasting one of the nation’s most efficient offenses. Sean Miller’s Texas Longhorns are an interesting 11-seed having recently picked it up a notch defensively.

The battle in the paint will be the focal point of the matchup. Ike leads Gonzaga averaging 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. The Bulldogs hope and probably need to dominate around the basket against a Texas interior defense that has been porous at times this season. However, the Zags are missing a key frontcourt piece in Braden Huff (knee), which limits their depth and forces more pressure on freshman guards Mario Saint-Supery and Davis Fogle.

Texas will rely on the versatility of Dailyn Swain (14 points in Round 1), who is averaging a team-leading 17.6 points per game for the Longhorns. While Gonzaga is statistically superior in field goal percentage and defensive efficiency, the Longhorns’ physicality and ability to force turnovers could disrupt the Bulldogs’ backcourt. With a spread favoring Gonzaga by roughly 5.5 points, the game is expected to be a tight contest that hinges on whether Texas can successfully limit Ike’s touches near the rim. Do not underestimate the loss of Huff.

These schools have played four times with Gonzaga taking three of them. Texas, though, did win the last time they faced each other back in November of 2022.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Gonzaga vs. Texas

Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026

Saturday, March 21, 2026 Time: 7:10PM EST

7:10PM EST Site: Moda Center

Moda Center City: Portland, OR

Portland, OR Network/Streaming: TBS / truTV

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Game Odds: Gonzaga vs. Texas

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Gonzaga Bulldogs (-245), Texas Longhorns (+200)

Gonzaga Bulldogs (-245), Texas Longhorns (+200) Spread: Gonzaga -6.5

Gonzaga -6.5 Total: 146.5 points

This game opened Gonzaga -4.5 with the Total set at 149.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NCAA Basketball schedule!

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Expected Starting Lineups: Gonzaga vs. Texas

Gonzaga Bulldogs

G Adam Miller

G Jalen Warley

G Mario Saint-Supery

F Emmanuel Innocenti

F Graham Ike

Texas Longhorns

G Jordan Pope

G Dailyn Swain

G Tramon Mark

F Camden Heide

F Matas Vokietaitis

Important stats, trends and insights: Gonzaga vs. Texas

Texas is 18-15 ATS overall this season

Gonzaga is 18-16 ATS overall this season

The OVER has cashed in 19 of Texas’ 33 games this season (19-14)

The OVER has cashed in just 11 of Gonzaga’s 34 games this season (11-23)

Matas Vokietaitis led the Longhorns with 23 points (10-17 shooting) and 16 rebounds in Round 1

led the Longhorns with 23 points (10-17 shooting) and 16 rebounds in Round 1 Davis Fogle came off the bench to score 17 points in the win over Idaho

came off the bench to score 17 points in the win over Idaho As a team, Texas was 8-22 (36%) from 3-point range in the win over Saint Mary’s

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Saturday’s game between Gonzaga and Texas:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on Texas on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on Texas on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Texas +6.5

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Texas +6.5 Total: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total

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