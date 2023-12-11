 Skip navigation
2024 LPGA Schedule

Date Tournament Venue Purse Defending Champion/Winner
Jan. 18-21 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions Lake Nona Golf and Country Club
Orlando, Florida 		$1,500,000 Brooke M. Henderson
Jan. 25-28 LPGA Drive On Championship Bradenton Country Club
Bradenton, Florida 		$1,750,000 Celine Boutier
Feb. 22-25 Honda LPGA Thailand Siam Country Club, Pattaya Old Course
Chonburi, Thailand 		$1,700,000 Lilia Vu
Feb. 29 - March 3 HSBC Women’s World Championship Sentosa Golf Club, Tanjong Course
Singapore 		$1,800,000 Jin Young Ko
March 7-10 Blue Bay LPGA Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club
People’s Republic of China 		$2,200,000 Gaby Lopez
March 21-24 Seri Pak LA Open Palos Verdes Golf Club
Palos Verdes Estates, California 		$2,000,000 Ruoning Yin
March 28-31 Arizona Championship presented by JTBC TBD
Phoenix, Arizona 		$2,000,000 Inaugural event
April 3-7 LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek Shadow Creek
Las Vegas, Nevada 		$2,000,000 Pajaree Anannarukarn
April 18-21 The Chevron Championship The Club at Carlton Woods
The Woodlands, Texas 		$5,200,000 Lilia Vu
April 25-28 JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro Wilshire Country Club
Los Angeles, California 		$3,000,000 Hannah Green
May 9-12 Cognizant Founders Cup Upper Montclair Country Club
Clifton, New Jersey 		$3,000,000 Jin Young Ko
May 16-19 Mizuho Americas Open Liberty National Golf Club
Jersey City, New Jersey 		$3,000,000 Rose Zhang
May 30 - June 2 U.S. Women’s Open Lancaster Country Club
Lancaster, Pennsylvania 		$11,000,000 Allisen Corpuz
June 7-9 ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer Seaview, Bay Course
Galloway, New Jersey 		$1,750,000 Ashleigh Buhai
June 13-16 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Blythefield Country Club
Belmont, Michigan 		$3,000,000 Leona Maguire
June 20-23 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Sahalee Country Club
Sammamish, Washington 		$10,000,000 Ruoning Yin
June 27-30 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational Midland Country Club
Midland, Michigan 		$3,000,000 Cheyenne Knight/Elizabeth Szokol
July 11-14 The Amundi Evian Championship Evian Resort Golf Club
Evian-les-Bains, France 		$6,500,000 Celine Boutier
July 18-21 Dana Open Highland Meadows Golf Club
Sylvania, Ohio 		$1,750,000 Linn Grant
July 25-28 CPKC Women’s Open Earl Grey Golf Club
Calgary, Alberta, Canada 		$2,600,000 Megan Khang
Aug. 1-4 Portland Classic Columbia Edgewater Country Club
Portland, Oregon 		$1,750,000 Chanettee Wannasaen
Aug. 7-10 Olympic Women’s Golf Competition Le Golf National
Paris, France 		- Nelly Korda
Aug. 15-18 Women’s Scottish Open TBD
Scotland 		$2,000,000 Celine Boutier
Aug. 22-25 AIG Women’s Open St Andrews (Old Course)
St Andrews, Scotland 		$9,000,000 Lilia Vu
Aug. 29 - Sept. 1 FM Global Championship TPC Boston
Norton, Massachusetts 		$3,500,000 Inaugural event
Sept. 13-15 Solheim Cup Robert Trent Jones Golf Club
Gainesville, Virginia 		- Team Europe
Sept. 19-22 Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G TBD
Cincinnati, Ohio 		$2,000,000 Minjee Lee
Sept. 27-29 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G Pinnacle Country Club
Rogers, Arkansas 		$3,000,000 Hae Ran Ryu
Oct. 10-13 Buick LPGA Shanghai Qizhong Garden Golf Club
Shanghai, People’s Republic of China 		$2,100,000 Angel Yin
Oct. 17-20 BMW Ladies Championship TBD
Republic of Korea 		$2,200,000 Minjee Lee
Oct. 24-27 Maybank Championship Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 		$3,000,000 Celine Boutier
Oct. 31 - Nov. 3 Toto Japan Classic Seta Golf Course
Shiga, Japan 		$2,000,000 Mone Inami
Nov. 6-9 Lotte Championship presented by Hoakalei Hoakalei Country Club
Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii 		$3,000,000 Grace Kim
Nov. 14-17 The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Pelican Golf Club
Belleair, Florida 		$3,250,000 Lilia Vu
Nov. 21-24 CME Group Tour Championship Tiburón Golf Club, Gold Course
Naples, Florida 		$11,000,000 Amy Yang