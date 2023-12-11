2024 LPGA Schedule
|Date
|Tournament
|Venue
|Purse
|Defending Champion/Winner
|Jan. 18-21
|Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
|
Lake Nona Golf and Country Club
Orlando, Florida
|$1,500,000
|Brooke M. Henderson
|Jan. 25-28
|LPGA Drive On Championship
|
Bradenton Country Club
Bradenton, Florida
|$1,750,000
|Celine Boutier
|Feb. 22-25
|Honda LPGA Thailand
|
Siam Country Club, Pattaya Old Course
Chonburi, Thailand
|$1,700,000
|Lilia Vu
|Feb. 29 - March 3
|HSBC Women’s World Championship
|
Sentosa Golf Club, Tanjong Course
Singapore
|$1,800,000
|Jin Young Ko
|March 7-10
|Blue Bay LPGA
|
Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club
People’s Republic of China
|$2,200,000
|Gaby Lopez
|March 21-24
|Seri Pak LA Open
|
Palos Verdes Golf Club
Palos Verdes Estates, California
|$2,000,000
|Ruoning Yin
|March 28-31
|Arizona Championship presented by JTBC
|
TBD
Phoenix, Arizona
|$2,000,000
|Inaugural event
|April 3-7
|LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek
|
Shadow Creek
Las Vegas, Nevada
|$2,000,000
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|April 18-21
|The Chevron Championship
|
The Club at Carlton Woods
The Woodlands, Texas
|$5,200,000
|Lilia Vu
|April 25-28
|JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro
|
Wilshire Country Club
Los Angeles, California
|$3,000,000
|Hannah Green
|May 9-12
|Cognizant Founders Cup
|
Upper Montclair Country Club
Clifton, New Jersey
|$3,000,000
|Jin Young Ko
|May 16-19
|Mizuho Americas Open
|
Liberty National Golf Club
Jersey City, New Jersey
|$3,000,000
|Rose Zhang
|May 30 - June 2
|U.S. Women’s Open
|
Lancaster Country Club
Lancaster, Pennsylvania
|$11,000,000
|Allisen Corpuz
|June 7-9
|ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer
|
Seaview, Bay Course
Galloway, New Jersey
|$1,750,000
|Ashleigh Buhai
|June 13-16
|Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give
|
Blythefield Country Club
Belmont, Michigan
|$3,000,000
|Leona Maguire
|June 20-23
|KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
|
Sahalee Country Club
Sammamish, Washington
|$10,000,000
|Ruoning Yin
|June 27-30
|Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational
|
Midland Country Club
Midland, Michigan
|$3,000,000
|Cheyenne Knight/Elizabeth Szokol
|July 11-14
|The Amundi Evian Championship
|
Evian Resort Golf Club
Evian-les-Bains, France
|$6,500,000
|Celine Boutier
|July 18-21
|Dana Open
|
Highland Meadows Golf Club
Sylvania, Ohio
|$1,750,000
|Linn Grant
|July 25-28
|CPKC Women’s Open
|
Earl Grey Golf Club
Calgary, Alberta, Canada
|$2,600,000
|Megan Khang
|Aug. 1-4
|Portland Classic
|
Columbia Edgewater Country Club
Portland, Oregon
|$1,750,000
|Chanettee Wannasaen
|Aug. 7-10
|Olympic Women’s Golf Competition
|
Le Golf National
Paris, France
|-
|Nelly Korda
|Aug. 15-18
|Women’s Scottish Open
|
TBD
Scotland
|$2,000,000
|Celine Boutier
|Aug. 22-25
|AIG Women’s Open
|
St Andrews (Old Course)
St Andrews, Scotland
|$9,000,000
|Lilia Vu
|Aug. 29 - Sept. 1
|FM Global Championship
|
TPC Boston
Norton, Massachusetts
|$3,500,000
|Inaugural event
|Sept. 13-15
|Solheim Cup
|
Robert Trent Jones Golf Club
Gainesville, Virginia
|-
|Team Europe
|Sept. 19-22
|Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G
|
TBD
Cincinnati, Ohio
|$2,000,000
|Minjee Lee
|Sept. 27-29
|Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G
|
Pinnacle Country Club
Rogers, Arkansas
|$3,000,000
|Hae Ran Ryu
|Oct. 10-13
|Buick LPGA Shanghai
|
Qizhong Garden Golf Club
Shanghai, People’s Republic of China
|$2,100,000
|Angel Yin
|Oct. 17-20
|BMW Ladies Championship
|
TBD
Republic of Korea
|$2,200,000
|Minjee Lee
|Oct. 24-27
|Maybank Championship
|
Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
|$3,000,000
|Celine Boutier
|Oct. 31 - Nov. 3
|Toto Japan Classic
|
Seta Golf Course
Shiga, Japan
|$2,000,000
|Mone Inami
|Nov. 6-9
|Lotte Championship presented by Hoakalei
|
Hoakalei Country Club
Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii
|$3,000,000
|Grace Kim
|Nov. 14-17
|The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican
|
Pelican Golf Club
Belleair, Florida
|$3,250,000
|Lilia Vu
|Nov. 21-24
|CME Group Tour Championship
|
Tiburón Golf Club, Gold Course
Naples, Florida
|$11,000,000
|Amy Yang