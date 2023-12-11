2024 KFT Schedule

 Skip navigation
Korn Ferry Tour Schedule
Date Tournament Venue Purse Defending Champion/Winner
Jan. 14-17 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club
Great Exuma, Bahamas 		$1,000,000 Chandler Phillips
Jan. 21-24 The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Abaco Club Great Abaco Club on Winding Bay
Great Abaco, Bahamas 		$1,000,000 Ben Silverman
Feb. 1-4 The Panama Championship Club de Golf de Panama
Panama City, Panama 		$1,000,000 Pierceson Coody
Feb. 8-11 astara Golf Championship Country Club de Bogota-Lagos
Bogota, Colombia 		$1,000,000 Rhein Gibson
Feb. 29 - March 3 117 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro TBD $1,000,000 Inaugural event
March 7-10 astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank Prince of Wales Country Club
Santiago, Chile 		$1,000,000 Ben Kohles
April 4-7 Club Car Championship at the Landings Golf & Athletic Club The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
Savannah, Georgia 		$1,000,000 David Skinns
April 18-21 LECOM Suncoast Classic Lakewood National Golf Club
Lakewood Ranch, Florida 		$1,000,000 Scott Gutschewski
April 25-28 Veritex Bank Championship Texas Rangers Golf Club
Arlington, Texas 		$1,000,000 Spencer Levin
May 16-19 AdventHealth Championship Blue Hills Country Club
Kansas City, Missouri 		$1,000,000 Grayson Murray
May 23-26 Visit Knoxville Open Holston Hills Country Club
Knoxville, Tennessee 		$1,000,000 Richard Hoey
May 30 - June 2 UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH Raleigh Country Club
Raleigh, North Carolina 		$1,000,000 Jorge Fernandez Valdes
June 6-9 BMW Charity Pro-am presented by TD SYNNEX Thornblade Club
Greer, South Carolina 		$1,000,000 Adrien Dumont de Chassart
June 13-16 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open Crestview Country Club
Wichita, Kansas 		$1,000,000 Ricky Castillo
June 20-23 Compliance Solutions Championship Jimmy Austin OU Golf Club
Norman, Oklahoma 		$1,000,000 Jimmy Stanger
June 27-30 Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS Panther Creek Country Club
Springfield, Illinois 		$1,000,000 Paul Barjon
July 11-14 The Ascendant presented by Blue TPC Colorado
Berthoud, Colorado 		$1,000,000 Nicholas Lindheim
July 18-21 Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper Highland Springs Country Club
Springfield, Missouri 		$1,000,000 Pierceson Coody
July 25-28 NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank The Glen Club
Glenview, Illinois 		$1,000,000 Trace Crowe
Aug. 1-4 Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank TBD $1,000,000 Roger Sloan
Aug. 8-11 Pinnacle Bank Championship The Club at Indian Creek
Omaha, Nebraska 		$1,000,000 Alejandro Tosti
Aug. 15-18 Magnit Championship Metedeconk National Golf Club
Jackson Township, New Jersey 		$1,000,000 Chan Kim
Aug. 22-25 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron Hillcrest Country Club
Boise, Idaho 		$1,500,000 Chan Kim
Sept. 12-15 Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation The Grove
College Grove, Tennessee 		$1,500,000 Grayson Murray
Sept. 19-22 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship Ohio State University Golf Club
Columbus, Ohio 		$1,500,000 Norman Xiong
Oct. 3-6 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance French Lick Golf Course - Pete Dye Course
French Lick, Indiana 		$1,500,000 Paul Barjon