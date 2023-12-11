2024 KFT Schedule
Korn Ferry Tour Schedule
|Date
|Tournament
|Venue
|Purse
|Defending Champion/Winner
|Jan. 14-17
|The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay
|
Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club
Great Exuma, Bahamas
|$1,000,000
|Chandler Phillips
|Jan. 21-24
|The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Abaco Club
|
Great Abaco Club on Winding Bay
Great Abaco, Bahamas
|$1,000,000
|Ben Silverman
|Feb. 1-4
|The Panama Championship
|
Club de Golf de Panama
Panama City, Panama
|$1,000,000
|Pierceson Coody
|Feb. 8-11
|astara Golf Championship
|
Country Club de Bogota-Lagos
Bogota, Colombia
|$1,000,000
|Rhein Gibson
|Feb. 29 - March 3
|117 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro
|TBD
|$1,000,000
|Inaugural event
|March 7-10
|astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
|
Prince of Wales Country Club
Santiago, Chile
|$1,000,000
|Ben Kohles
|April 4-7
|Club Car Championship at the Landings Golf & Athletic Club
|
The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
Savannah, Georgia
|$1,000,000
|David Skinns
|April 18-21
|LECOM Suncoast Classic
|
Lakewood National Golf Club
Lakewood Ranch, Florida
|$1,000,000
|Scott Gutschewski
|April 25-28
|Veritex Bank Championship
|
Texas Rangers Golf Club
Arlington, Texas
|$1,000,000
|Spencer Levin
|May 16-19
|AdventHealth Championship
|
Blue Hills Country Club
Kansas City, Missouri
|$1,000,000
|Grayson Murray
|May 23-26
|Visit Knoxville Open
|
Holston Hills Country Club
Knoxville, Tennessee
|$1,000,000
|Richard Hoey
|May 30 - June 2
|UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH
|
Raleigh Country Club
Raleigh, North Carolina
|$1,000,000
|Jorge Fernandez Valdes
|June 6-9
|BMW Charity Pro-am presented by TD SYNNEX
|
Thornblade Club
Greer, South Carolina
|$1,000,000
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|June 13-16
|Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
|
Crestview Country Club
Wichita, Kansas
|$1,000,000
|Ricky Castillo
|June 20-23
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|
Jimmy Austin OU Golf Club
Norman, Oklahoma
|$1,000,000
|Jimmy Stanger
|June 27-30
|Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
|
Panther Creek Country Club
Springfield, Illinois
|$1,000,000
|Paul Barjon
|July 11-14
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|
TPC Colorado
Berthoud, Colorado
|$1,000,000
|Nicholas Lindheim
|July 18-21
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper
|
Highland Springs Country Club
Springfield, Missouri
|$1,000,000
|Pierceson Coody
|July 25-28
|NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank
|
The Glen Club
Glenview, Illinois
|$1,000,000
|Trace Crowe
|Aug. 1-4
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank
|TBD
|$1,000,000
|Roger Sloan
|Aug. 8-11
|Pinnacle Bank Championship
|
The Club at Indian Creek
Omaha, Nebraska
|$1,000,000
|Alejandro Tosti
|Aug. 15-18
|Magnit Championship
|
Metedeconk National Golf Club
Jackson Township, New Jersey
|$1,000,000
|Chan Kim
|Aug. 22-25
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|
Hillcrest Country Club
Boise, Idaho
|$1,500,000
|Chan Kim
|Sept. 12-15
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|
The Grove
College Grove, Tennessee
|$1,500,000
|Grayson Murray
|Sept. 19-22
|Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship
|
Ohio State University Golf Club
Columbus, Ohio
|$1,500,000
|Norman Xiong
|Oct. 3-6
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|
French Lick Golf Course - Pete Dye Course
French Lick, Indiana
|$1,500,000
|Paul Barjon