2024 Hero World Challenge: Second-round tee times and pairings
Published December 5, 2024 04:56 PM
The Hero World Challenge continues Friday at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas.
Here are the second-round tee times and pairings for the field of 20 players (click here for how to watch):
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|10:55 AM
EST
|1
Tom Kim
Jason Day
|11:06 AM
EST
|1
Wyndham Clark
Matthieu Pavon
|11:17 AM
EST
|1
Brian Harman
Aaron Rai
|11:28 AM
EST
|1
Sepp Straka
Sungjae Im
|11:39 AM
EST
|1
Keegan Bradley
Russell Henley
|11:50 AM
EST
|1
Nick Dunlap
Sam Burns
|12:01 PM
EST
|1
Sahith Theegala
Robert MacIntyre
|12:12 PM
EST
|1
Patrick Cantlay
Scottie Scheffler
|12:23 PM
EST
|1
Akshay Bhatia
Ludvig Åberg
|12:34 PM
EST
|1
Cameron Young
Justin Thomas