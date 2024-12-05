 Skip navigation
2024 Hero World Challenge: Second-round tee times and pairings

  
Published December 5, 2024 04:56 PM

The Hero World Challenge continues Friday at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas.

Here are the second-round tee times and pairings for the field of 20 players (click here for how to watch):

Time
TeePlayers
10:55 AM
EST		1

Tom Kim

Jason Day

11:06 AM
EST		1

Wyndham Clark

Matthieu Pavon

11:17 AM
EST		1

Brian Harman

Aaron Rai

11:28 AM
EST		1

Sepp Straka

Sungjae Im

11:39 AM
EST		1

Keegan Bradley

Russell Henley

11:50 AM
EST		1

Nick Dunlap

Sam Burns

12:01 PM
EST		1

Sahith Theegala

Robert MacIntyre

12:12 PM
EST		1

Patrick Cantlay

Scottie Scheffler

12:23 PM
EST		1

Akshay Bhatia

Ludvig Åberg

12:34 PM
EST		1

Cameron Young

Justin Thomas