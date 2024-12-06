 Skip navigation
2024 Hero World Challenge: Third-round tee times and pairings

  
Published December 6, 2024 04:54 PM

The Hero World Challenge continues Saturday at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas.

Here are the third-round tee times and pairings for the field of 20 players (click here for how to watch):

Time
TeePlayers
11:10 AM
EST		1

Jason Day

Matthieu Pavon

11:21 AM
EST		1

Aaron Rai

Wyndham Clark

11:32 AM
EST		1

Nick Dunlap

Brian Harman

11:43 AM
EST		1

Russell Henley

Sam Burns

11:54 AM
EST		1

Robert MacIntyre

Cameron Young

12:05 PM
EST		1

Patrick Cantlay

Tom Kim

12:16 PM
EST		1

Ludvig Åberg

Sahith Theegala

12:27 PM
EST		1

Sepp Straka

Sungjae Im

12:38 PM
EST		1

Justin Thomas

Keegan Bradley

12:49 PM
EST		1

Scottie Scheffler

Akshay Bhatia