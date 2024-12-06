2024 Hero World Challenge: Third-round tee times and pairings
Published December 6, 2024 04:54 PM
The Hero World Challenge continues Saturday at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas.
Here are the third-round tee times and pairings for the field of 20 players (click here for how to watch):
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|11:10 AM
EST
|1
Jason Day
Matthieu Pavon
|11:21 AM
EST
|1
Aaron Rai
Wyndham Clark
|11:32 AM
EST
|1
Nick Dunlap
Brian Harman
|11:43 AM
EST
|1
Russell Henley
Sam Burns
|11:54 AM
EST
|1
Robert MacIntyre
Cameron Young
|12:05 PM
EST
|1
Patrick Cantlay
Tom Kim
|12:16 PM
EST
|1
Ludvig Åberg
Sahith Theegala
|12:27 PM
EST
|1
Sepp Straka
Sungjae Im
|12:38 PM
EST
|1
Justin Thomas
Keegan Bradley
|12:49 PM
EST
|1
Scottie Scheffler
Akshay Bhatia