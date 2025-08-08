Watch Now
Scheffler bounces back after bogey in Memphis
After bogeying the 10th hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship and showing some rare frustration, four-time major champion Scottie Scheffler bounced back with a beautiful birdie at the next hole.
‘So much’ on the line for playoff bubble players
Get an update on how the players on the FedExCup Playoffs bubble performed in Round 1 of the FedEx St. Jude Championship and what is at stake.
Scheffler finishes five back from lead in Memphis
Scottie Scheffler finished five back from the lead despite a solid round and discusses the importance of hitting fairways and Golf Central points out some missed puts that negated his performance.
Bhatia ‘not trying to force anything’, be at ease
Golf Central reviews Akshay Bhatia's phenomenal first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Bhatia also reflects on his mentality and the mental battles he faces.
Fleetwood ‘hit well off the tee’ to be in control
Tommy Fleetwood reflects after day one of the FedEx St. Jude Championships after a seven under-par first round.
How Spieth wants to ‘tighten up’ from tee to green
Jordan Spieth explains what areas he wants to improve and the mentality he's taking into the FedEx St. Jude Championship and the playoffs as a whole.
Thomas sees FedExCup Playoffs taking right step
Todd Lewis walks and talks with Justin Thomas about the format of the FedExCup Playoffs and the unique challenges presented at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Inside St. Jude’s impact on children’s health
Learn more about how St. Jude Children's Research Hospital raises money through its partnership with the PGA Tour toward its mission to fight cancer and other life-threatening diseases in children.
Young and father reflect on first PGA Tour win
Cameron Young discusses his emotions after finally earning his first PGA Tour victory before his father and coach, David Young, explains how proud he is of his son.
FedExCup bubble picture after Wyndham Championship
Watch highlights from players around the top 70 FedExCup standings fight their way through the final round of the Wyndham Championship for valuable points to help them make the playoffs.