Top News

NFL: Chicago Bears Training Camp
DJ Moore fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Matthew Berry’s updated and expanded positional rankings for 2025 fantasy football season
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills
Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 200 for 2025 fantasy football season

Top Clips

mike_t.jpg
Why Steelers o8.5 wins is the ‘perennial best bet’
tjwattafcnorthbestbets.jpg
Watt at +950 for DPOY leads AFC North best bets
nbc_bte_coltsfuture_250808.jpg
Richardson’s health struggles lower Colts’ stock

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Scheffler bounces back after bogey in Memphis

August 8, 2025 01:44 PM
After bogeying the 10th hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship and showing some rare frustration, four-time major champion Scottie Scheffler bounced back with a beautiful birdie at the next hole.
spieth.jpg
7:53
‘So much’ on the line for playoff bubble players
nbc_golf_scottiescheffler_250807.jpg
7:07
Scheffler finishes five back from lead in Memphis
bhatia_1920.png
7:21
Bhatia ‘not trying to force anything’, be at ease
nbc_golf_fleetwoodintv_250807.jpg
1:49
Fleetwood ‘hit well off the tee’ to be in control
nbc_golf_spiethwalkandtalk_250806.jpg
6:08
How Spieth wants to ‘tighten up’ from tee to green
nbc_golf_gc_justinthomas_250806.jpg
3:23
Thomas sees FedExCup Playoffs taking right step
nbc_golf_gc_stjude_250806.jpg
1:25
Inside St. Jude’s impact on children’s health
CamYoungwin.jpg
9:34
Young and father reflect on first PGA Tour win
nbc_golf_bubble_250803.jpg
2:12
FedExCup bubble picture after Wyndham Championship
nbc_roto_yamashita_250803.jpg
7:09
Yamashita shows ‘high ceiling’ at AIG Women’s Open
Now Playing

Related Videos

tiger_mpx.jpg
01:27
Tiger would be ‘big boon’ for PGA Tour Champions
nbc_golf_gcjjspaun_250806.jpg
03:23
Spaun ‘trying to peak’ this time of year
nbc_golf_roundtable_250806.jpg
11:21
FedExCup Playoffs need more ‘volatility’
nbc_golf_scottieintvreax_250806.jpg
10:22
Scheffler: FedExCup ‘great way’ to finish season
nbc_golf_tourformat_250806.jpg
06:04
What could PGA Tour playoffs changes look like?
nbc_golf_blumenherst_250805.jpg
05:38
Blumenherst on importance of U.S. Women’s Amateur
nbc_golf_morikawaintv_250805.jpg
07:55
FedExCup Playoffs about ‘survival’ for Morikawa
nbc_golf_camyoungintv_250805.jpg
08:52
Young making his move toward Ryder Cup case
nbc_golf_mcilroydiscussion_250805.jpg
07:46
Rory to skip FedEx St. Jude Championship
nbc_golf_keegandiscussion_250805.jpg
08:37
Bradley must ‘focus solely’ on Ryder Cup captaincy
nbc_golf_huntermahan_250805.jpg
10:57
Mahan details his role in Happy Gilmore 2
nbc_golf_tlewreport_250805.jpg
07:44
Analyzing the high-stakes nature of FedEx St. Jude
nbc_golf_yanitseng_250804.jpg
12:01
How Tseng has changed swing with help of Riggs
nbc_golf_roundtable_250804.jpg
10:21
Is Scheffler the PGA Tour Player of the Year?
bandon_dunes.jpg
10:59
Expectations for U.S. Women’s Amateur at Bandon
nbc_golf_bethann_250804.jpg
11:15
Why it’s ‘never been harder’ to win on LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_gcpodrydercup_250803.jpg
09:06
Who deserves to make U.S. Ryder Cup team?
nbc_golf_gc_cameronyoung_250802.jpg
08:43
Young credits Wyndham success to Ryder Cup hopes
nbc_golf_gc_charleyhull_250802.jpg
05:35
Hull ‘the one to watch’ at AIG Women’s Open
nbc_golf_gc_wyndhamcut_250802.jpg
02:02
Homa, Theegala miss cut at Wyndham Championship
nbc_golf_gc_youngrai_250801.jpg
09:15
Young, Rai top leaderboard at Sedgefield
nbc_golf_lpga_lottiewoad_250801.jpg
05:00
Lottie Woad reflects on her Round 2 performance
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamrd1hl_250731.jpg
11:43
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, First Round
nbc_golf_nellykordaaiground1_250731.jpg
06:55
HLs: Korda off to decent start at AIG Women’s Open
nbc_golf_wyndhamleaderhls_250731.jpg
04:37
HLs: Dahmen, Spieth fire off strong at Wyndham
scott_mpx_new.jpg
03:22
Scott off to crucial strong start at Wyndham
nbc_golf_lottiewoadsegment_250731.jpg
07:37
Woad ‘looks so comfortable’ on the LPGA Tour
AIG Women's Open - Media Day
02:54
How AIG and Women’s Open grew together
nbc_golf_spiethintv_250730.jpg
12:21
Spieth ‘on the outside looking in’ before Wyndham
nbc_golf_jimmiejohnson_250730.jpg
03:09
Johnson: Golf’s ‘relational aspect’ draws drivers

Latest Clips

mike_t.jpg
05:23
Why Steelers o8.5 wins is the ‘perennial best bet’
tjwattafcnorthbestbets.jpg
02:13
Watt at +950 for DPOY leads AFC North best bets
nbc_bte_coltsfuture_250808.jpg
02:59
Richardson’s health struggles lower Colts’ stock
nbc_bte_brownspanthers_250808.jpg
01:51
What to expect from Browns QB Sanders vs. Panthers
nbc_roto_libertywings_250808.jpg
01:49
Bet over on Bueckers’ points and rebounds vs. NY
nbc_roto_heisman_250808.jpg
01:52
Nussmeier, Klubnik among best Heisman value bets
nbc_roto_coloradofutures_250808.jpg
01:28
‘Hammer’ Colorado under 5.5 wins in 2025
nbc_dps_drewbrees_250808.jpg
16:43
Brees: Saints embody city of New Orleans
nbc_pft_mlynchphotographer_250808.jpg
02:00
Lynch embracing post-football life as photographer
nbc_pft_bengals_250808.jpg
04:34
Bengals ‘not clean enough’ in preseason opener
nbc_dps_smellingsalts_250808.jpg
03:20
The Dan Patrick Show crew tries smelling salts
nbc_pft_overduestatue_250808.jpg
02:14
PFT Draft: Who’s overdue for a statue?
nbc_pft_ratingholdins_250808.jpg
08:56
Scale of 1-10: Chances hold-ins last into season
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250808.jpg
09:23
Parsons, Cowboys have ‘philosophical difference’
nbc_pft_camheyward_250808.jpg
05:20
Likelihood of Heyward getting a pay bump
nbc_cyc_theroute2025_250808.jpg
14:29
The Route 2025
nbc_pft_calebwilliams_250808.jpg
04:24
Williams responds to criticism from viral video
nbc_pft_cjgardnerjohnson_250808.jpg
05:56
Gardner-Johnson expected to miss time with injury
rashawn_slater.jpg
10:42
Slater to miss season with torn patellar tendon
nbc_pft_matthewstafford_250808.jpg
06:35
McVay provides update on Stafford’s condition
nbc_pft_seahawksraiders_250808.jpg
03:24
Milroe turns heads in first preseason game
nbc_pft_espnnfl_250808.jpg
12:57
Florio: ESPN-NFL deal is a ‘conflict of interest’
nbc_pft_jameiswinston_250808.jpg
05:15
Could Giants add Winston to coaching staff?
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_250808.jpg
04:11
Richardson injures finger in preseason opener
oly_gamia_uschampoionships_asherhong_250807.jpg
11:56
Hong builds record Day 1 all-around lead
oly_gamia_uschampionships_brodymalone_250807.jpg
07:08
Malone bounces back in New Orleans
oly_gamia_uschampionships_frederickrichard_250807.jpg
09:36
Richard digs deep on Day 1 in New Orleans
nbc_golf_womenamatuerrd16_250807.jpg
11:35
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Round of 16
nedoroscik.jpg
02:24
Nedoroscik makes return on pommel horse
nbc_golf_stjudecdwround1_250807.jpg
01:15
Bhatia rips through first round in Memphis