DJ Moore fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 8, 2025 02:23 PM
DJ Moore 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

  • Moore’s production collapsed in 2024 under Caleb Williams and a dysfunctional offense.
  • Bears overhauled coaching staff this offseason and added more pass-catching talent.
  • Moore is still Chicago’s WR1—for now—but younger competition looms in revamped offense.

DJ MooreWR - Chicago BearsBye: 5
Age: 28HT: 6-0WT: 213

2024: Moore excelled in Justin Fields’ final season as a Bear. Even with increased competition for targets, he was expected to take off with Caleb Williams at the helm. That couldn’t have been further from the truth and Moore cratered from 1,364 yards and eight scores to 966 and six. Moore also dropped to 1.44 yards per route, easily the worst mark of his career. Even more noticeable was his effort. He was utterly defeated by the Caleb experience, punctuated by him leaving the field mid-play in Week 9.

What’s changed: No team experienced more impactful turnover than the Bears this offseason. They canned head coach Matt Eberflus and replaced him with Lions offensive architect Ben Johnson. Chicago then revamped their offensive line before drafting tight end Colston Loveland in the first round and wide receiver Luther Burden in the second.

2025 Outlook: If any team is going to take the next step in 2025, it will be the Bears. Moore led the team in all receiving categories last year and would naturally be the biggest beneficiary of an improved offensive environment. However, the Bears spent a tremendous amount of draft capital on pass-catchers and have Rome Odunze entering his second season, all of whom present threats to Moore’s status as the team’s WR1. Even if the offense does turn things around, it’s possible that it’s driven by young players overtaking Moore.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2022 CAR 17 63 118 888 14.1 52.2 7 7 199 168 136
2023 CHI 17 96 136 1364 14.2 80.2 8 9 287 239 191
2024 CHI 17 98 140 966 9.9 56.8 6 6 238 189 140
PROJ. 2025 CHI 17 93 144 890 9.5 52.3 6 7 227 180 133

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

