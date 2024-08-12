 Skip navigation
Top News

Wyndham Championship - Final Round
Matt Kuchar opts for solo Monday finish at Wyndham, says he was trying to ‘set an example’
Boeing Classic - Round Two
Stephen Ames birdies last to defend title at PGA Tour Champions’ Boeing Classic
The Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship - Day Four
Rianne Malixi beats Asterisk Talley again, adds U.S. Women’s Am to U.S. Girls’ Junior title

Top Clips

nbc_golf_raiiint_240811.jpg
Rai ‘patient and focused’ en route to Wyndham win
nbc_golf_uswa_champrd_240811.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Championship
nbc_nas_trucksrichmond_240810.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Richmond

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Aaron Rai wins first PGA Tour event as Max Greyserman implodes late at Wyndham Championship

  
Published August 11, 2024 09:25 PM
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Aaron Rai took advantage of Max Greyserman’s late meltdown to win the Wyndham Championship on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title.

Rai closed with a 6-under 64, with the 29-year-old Englishman making a 6 1/2-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th to post at 18-under 262 in the regular-season finale at Sedgefield Country Club.

Greyserman, the 29-year-old former Duke player, shot 69 to finish two strokes back on a day when everyone played 36 holes and some a few more in the event washed out by rain Thursday and delayed Friday and Saturday.

Rai was four strokes back after Greyserman holed out from 91 yards for eagle on the par-4 13th, then had an unexpected share of the lead a hole later when Greyserman drove out-of-bounds and made a quadruple-bogey 8 on 14.

Greyserman — who shot 60 in the second round — birdied the par-5 15th to pull a shot ahead, then four-putted the par-3 16th for a double bogey and parred the last two holes.

J.J. Spaun (64) and Ryo Hisatsune (67) tied for third at 15 under. Amateur Luke Clanton bogeyed the final two holes for a 69 to tie for fifth with Austin Eckroat (67) at 14 under.

Wyndham Championship - Final Round
Matt Kuchar opts for solo Monday finish at Wyndham, says he was trying to ‘set an example’
While Aaron Rai already has the trophy, Kuchar will finish his 72nd hole on Monday morning at Sedgefield Country Club.

Second-round leader Matt Kuchar was tied for 12th at 11 under when he elected to stop play on the 18th because of darkness. He will return Monday morning to finish.

He needed a victory to extend his FedExCup playoff streak. He was the only player to reach every previous postseason.

The top 70 on the points list qualified for the playoff opener next week in Tennessee.