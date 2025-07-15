Open forecast: Rain, wind and sun ... all in a day

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland – Tuesday’s forecast for Royal Portrush will likely serve as a preview for the rest of the championship rounds – outbreaks of rain amid some sunny spells.

In other words, welcome to The Open.

For the second official practice-round day, there’s a chance for “thundery showers between bright and sunny intervals,” with winds gusting up to 20 mph and temperatures hovering in the low 60s.

It’s already been an unpredictable weather week, with play suspended for more than an hour Monday because of lightning in the area. Temperatures also were slightly above average, in the low 70s.

Though Wednesday’s forecast looks clear and bright, the official outlook for the championship rounds remains “unsettled.” Heavy bursts of rain are possible for Thursday’s opening round, including a chance of thunderstorms, and there’s a high likelihood for more rain through the weekend, though the timing and strength are unknown at this time.