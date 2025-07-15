 Skip navigation
Pittsburgh Pirates v Seattle Mariners
2025 MLB NL CY Young Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, including Paul Skenes vs Zack Wheeler
Nina Derwael
Nina Derwael, Olympic gymnastics champion, retires: 'It's been enough'
WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Golden State Valkyries
Alyssa Thomas makes free throw with a second remaining to lift Mercury past Valkyries

nbc_moto_t24justincooper_250714.jpg
Implications of Cooper taking over SMX points lead
nbc_moto_t24jettlawrence_250714.jpg
Lawrence brothers on 'another level right now'
nbc_moto_t24jeremymartin_250714.jpg
Martin ends career with 'perfect weekend'

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Pittsburgh Pirates v Seattle Mariners
2025 MLB NL CY Young Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, including Paul Skenes vs Zack Wheeler
Nina Derwael
Nina Derwael, Olympic gymnastics champion, retires: ‘It’s been enough’
WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Golden State Valkyries
Alyssa Thomas makes free throw with a second remaining to lift Mercury past Valkyries

nbc_moto_t24justincooper_250714.jpg
Implications of Cooper taking over SMX points lead
nbc_moto_t24jettlawrence_250714.jpg
Lawrence brothers on ‘another level right now’
nbc_moto_t24jeremymartin_250714.jpg
Martin ends career with ‘perfect weekend’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Open forecast: Rain, wind and sun ... all in a day

  
Published July 15, 2025 05:48 AM

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland – Tuesday’s forecast for Royal Portrush will likely serve as a preview for the rest of the championship rounds – outbreaks of rain amid some sunny spells.

In other words, welcome to The Open.

For the second official practice-round day, there’s a chance for “thundery showers between bright and sunny intervals,” with winds gusting up to 20 mph and temperatures hovering in the low 60s.

It’s already been an unpredictable weather week, with play suspended for more than an hour Monday because of lightning in the area. Temperatures also were slightly above average, in the low 70s.

Though Wednesday’s forecast looks clear and bright, the official outlook for the championship rounds remains “unsettled.” Heavy bursts of rain are possible for Thursday’s opening round, including a chance of thunderstorms, and there’s a high likelihood for more rain through the weekend, though the timing and strength are unknown at this time.