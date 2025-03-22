 Skip navigation
Top News

Adam Hadwin lost his temper at Valspar and immediately suffered the consequences

  
Published March 22, 2025 03:02 PM

Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course is getting in players’ heads.

Patton Kizzire punted his putter, then withdrew.

Sahith Theegala helicoptered his club.

And now, video has surfaced of Adam Hadwin taking out his frustrations on a sprinkler head and suffering some embarrassing consequences.

First off, it was not Hadwin’s best of performances with the clubs this week. He recorded a pair of double bogeys on his back nine on Friday before carding a second-round, 5-over 76 and missing the cut by three shots at 5 over. That missed cut marked Hadwin’s third in his last four starts.

Of course, Hadwin took an additional swing on the 10th hole en route to one of those doubles. As he walked toward the green, carrying a wedge, Hadwin is seen looking down at the rough before turning his wedge into a sledgehammer and slamming the turf. Upon contact, water immediately shot up from the ground in two directions.

A clearly embarrassed Hadwin is then shown for the next several seconds trying to step on the sprinkler to make it stop. He bends down at one point to get a closer look while water continues to soak him.

While Hadwin has yet to comment on the gaffe, his wife, Jessica, posted to X on Saturday afternoon an image that reads, “O days since last incident,” accompanied by the caption, “Through sickness and health. Amen.”