NCAA Basketball: Quinnipiac at Florida
Campbell hires Florida assistant John Andrzejek as men’s basketball head coach
SX 2024 Rd 09 Birmingham Dirt Work.JPG
Supercross 2025 Birmingham preview: Top finishes, previous winners, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Denver at UCLA
Denver and basketball coach Jeff Wulbrun agree to part ways

Top Clips

nbc_golf_kizzireputter_250320.jpg
Touchback! Kizzire punts, snaps putter after miss
nbc_rotobaseball_puk_250320.jpg
How might Puk, Martinez closing dynamic play out?
nbc_roto_casasv2_250320.jpg
Casas 'a really good buy' in fantasy drafts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NCAA Basketball: Quinnipiac at Florida
Campbell hires Florida assistant John Andrzejek as men’s basketball head coach
SX 2024 Rd 09 Birmingham Dirt Work.JPG
Supercross 2025 Birmingham preview: Top finishes, previous winners, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Denver at UCLA
Denver and basketball coach Jeff Wulbrun agree to part ways

nbc_golf_kizzireputter_250320.jpg
Touchback! Kizzire punts, snaps putter after miss
nbc_rotobaseball_puk_250320.jpg
How might Puk, Martinez closing dynamic play out?
nbc_roto_casasv2_250320.jpg
Casas ‘a really good buy’ in fantasy drafts

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Patton Kizzire punts putter across green, withdraws from Valspar Championship

  
Published March 20, 2025 03:40 PM

Remember when Patton Kizzire was hugging trees, embracing relaxation and feeling “unflappable” on his way to winning last fall’s Procore Championship?

Six straight missed cuts can change one’s outlook.

Kizzire dropkicked his putter after missing a putt during the first round of the Valspar Championship and later withdrew after eight holes because of a “back injury,” according to the Tour.

Kizzire was 3 over par in his opening round. After damaging his putter shaft with his emphatic punt, TV showed him putting out with a wedge.

It’s been a disastrous start to the season for the 39-year-old, who ended a six-plus-year winless drought on Tour in September. Kizzire tied for 40th among the 59 players in the no-cut Sentry event, and has since missed the cut in all six of his starts.

On a difficult Copperhead Course Thursday at Innisbrook, Kizzire added a WD — and likely a fine — to his season record.