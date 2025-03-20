Patton Kizzire punts putter across green, withdraws from Valspar Championship

Remember when Patton Kizzire was hugging trees, embracing relaxation and feeling “unflappable” on his way to winning last fall’s Procore Championship?

Six straight missed cuts can change one’s outlook.

Kizzire dropkicked his putter after missing a putt during the first round of the Valspar Championship and later withdrew after eight holes because of a “back injury,” according to the Tour.

Kizzire was 3 over par in his opening round. After damaging his putter shaft with his emphatic punt, TV showed him putting out with a wedge.

It’s been a disastrous start to the season for the 39-year-old, who ended a six-plus-year winless drought on Tour in September. Kizzire tied for 40th among the 59 players in the no-cut Sentry event, and has since missed the cut in all six of his starts.

On a difficult Copperhead Course Thursday at Innisbrook, Kizzire added a WD — and likely a fine — to his season record.