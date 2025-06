U.S. Open 2025: Third-round tee times, pairings and featured groups Saturday at Oakmont

After a weather-delayed Round 2 wrapped up Saturday morning, the third round of the U.S. Open will be contested at a soggy Oakmont Country Club.

NBC, Peacock and USA Network will have live action with these featured groups exclusively on Peacock (all times EDT):

MORNING FEATURED GROUPS

9:45 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English

10:34 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy

10:56 a.m.: Tony Finau, Marc Leishman

AFTERNOON FEATURED GROUPS

1:02 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young

2:02 p.m.: Chris Kirk, Jason Day

2:51 p.m.: Si Woo Kim, Brooks Koepka



Here are the full tee times from the third round in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.