USGA offers refund for ticketed fans because of playable but ‘very saturated’ Oakmont

OAKMONT, Pa. – After another round of storms drenched Oakmont, the USGA announced Saturday morning that it was offering a refund to any ticketed fans who didn’t want to slog through the “very saturated” areas outside the ropes.

The USGA said that though the course was doused with significant rain, it was still “championship ready” for the resumption of the second round, at 7:30 a.m., and was on schedule for the third round that will start at 9:30 a.m.

“Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the safety of all spectators, access to certain viewing areas of the course will be limited throughout the day,” the USGA said. “We want all ticket holders to be aware of these conditions prior to arriving on-site.”

There has been historic rainfall in the greater Pittsburgh area over the past three months, including heavy rainfall in the week leading into the Open. Conditions the past few days have been warm and dry, leading to an increasingly firm course that saw the scoring average creep toward 75 on Friday (74.78). The cut line fell at 7-over 147.

The second round was suspended at 8:15 p.m. Friday because of lightning in the area and eventually called for the day, after a band of showers dumped enough rain to cause pooling on the fairways and greens.

The final group of Sam Burns and J.J. Spaun is scheduled to go off at 3:30 p.m.