After four penalty strokes in opening 76 and delay to Round 2, Joel Dahmen withdraws from Shriners

Joel Dahmen withdrew Friday from the Shriners Children’s Open. Dahmen shot 5-over 76 in the first round, which included four penalty strokes.

The start of Friday’s play at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada, was delayed by four hours because of high winds. Dahmen was slated to tee off in the first group out, originally at 6:55 a.m. local time.

Dahmen, who is 124th in FedEx Fall points, was penalized four strokes on Thursday when he discovered on the fourth tee that he had one too many clubs in his bag. His 76 was the third-worst score in Round 1, placing him well back of the projected cut line.

There are four Tour events left in the fall schedule after this week with the top 125 in points earning full exempt status in 2025. Next week’s event is the Zozo Championship in Japan.