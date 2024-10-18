 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Basketball: Virginia Head Basketball Coach Tony Bennett Retirement Press Conference
Five people who will be impacted by Tony Bennett’s retirement
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/c_crop,h_878,w_1170,x_75,y_0/c_scale,h_1064,w_1418/l_rivals_logo_dark_watermark2.png/o_70/c_limit,fl_relative,h_0.3,w_0.3/fl_layer_apply,g_south_west,x_0.04,y_0/f_png,q_auto/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/j9eb7usfpuqaiqqrzjys
West Spotlight: Who is the next great ...... ?
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
2024 WNBA Playoffs - Las Vegas Aces v New York Liberty
Five high-profile recruitments that are two-team races
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpwthighlights_241018.jpg
HLs: Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters, Rd. 2
nbc_dps_mlbplayoffsrecap_241018.jpg
Guardians, Dodgers add to postseason intrigue
nbc_dps_karlravechinterview_241018.jpg
Ravech walks through ALCS Game 3 home run calls

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
After four penalty strokes in opening 76 and delay to Round 2, Joel Dahmen withdraws from Shriners

  
Published October 18, 2024 05:21 PM

Joel Dahmen withdrew Friday from the Shriners Children’s Open. Dahmen shot 5-over 76 in the first round, which included four penalty strokes.

The start of Friday’s play at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada, was delayed by four hours because of high winds. Dahmen was slated to tee off in the first group out, originally at 6:55 a.m. local time.

Dahmen, who is 124th in FedEx Fall points, was penalized four strokes on Thursday when he discovered on the fourth tee that he had one too many clubs in his bag. His 76 was the third-worst score in Round 1, placing him well back of the projected cut line.

There are four Tour events left in the fall schedule after this week with the top 125 in points earning full exempt status in 2025. Next week’s event is the Zozo Championship in Japan.