Top News

SX 2024 Rd 05 Detroit Guillem Farres track walk.JPG
Guillem Farres joins Factory Triumph for MXGP MX2 campaign
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2024 Presidents Cup - Day Three
Scottie Scheffler guest picker on ‘College Gameday’ as Texas hosts Georgia
DSC04883-159_GC.jpg
Behind new coach Giovana Maymon, Arizona bookends fall with St. Andrews title

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btebimbalbucs_241017.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Ravens vs. Buccaneers on MNF
nbc_roto_btebimsnf_241017.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Jets vs. Steelers on SNF
nbc_roto_btebimlacari_241017.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Chargers vs. Cardinals on MNF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Joel Dahmen gets max penalty for too many clubs in his bag at Shriners Children’s Open

  
Published October 17, 2024 04:33 PM

Joel Dahmen was penalized four strokes Thursday at the Shriners Children’s Open because of too many clubs in his bag.

The PGA Tour Communications’ X account posted that it was discovered on the fourth tee that Dahmen had more than the allowed 14 clubs. Under the Rules of Golf, Dahmen was penalized two strokes for each hole that the breach occurred, with four strokes being the maximum punishment.

Dahmen made pars on his first two holes but they were converted to a pair of double bogeys, immediately dropping him into last place at 4 over.

The former Tour winner is currently 124th in the FedEx Fall standings, with 125 being the cutoff to earn fully exempt membership for 2025.

There are four fall events remaining after this week’s stop in Las Vegas.