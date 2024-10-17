Joel Dahmen gets max penalty for too many clubs in his bag at Shriners Children’s Open

Joel Dahmen was penalized four strokes Thursday at the Shriners Children’s Open because of too many clubs in his bag.

The PGA Tour Communications’ X account posted that it was discovered on the fourth tee that Dahmen had more than the allowed 14 clubs. Under the Rules of Golf, Dahmen was penalized two strokes for each hole that the breach occurred, with four strokes being the maximum punishment.

Dahmen made pars on his first two holes but they were converted to a pair of double bogeys, immediately dropping him into last place at 4 over.

The former Tour winner is currently 124th in the FedEx Fall standings, with 125 being the cutoff to earn fully exempt membership for 2025.

There are four fall events remaining after this week’s stop in Las Vegas.