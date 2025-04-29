 Skip navigation
CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025: First-round tee times and groupings

  
Published April 29, 2025 05:42 PM

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson begins Thursday at TPC Craig Ranch. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth highlight the field and will play together, alongside Si Woo Kim, at 1:33 p.m. EDT.

Here’s a look at the full tee times and groupings for the first round in McKinney, Texas (click here for how to watch):

ROUND 1

Time
TeePlayers
7:50 AM
EDT		1

Charley Hoffman

Ben Martin

Sami Valimaki

7:50 AM
EDT		10

Matt NeSmith

Justin Lower

Victor Perez

8:01 AM
EDT		1

Ryan Fox

Scott Gutschewski

Mac Meissner

8:01 AM
EDT		10

Greyson Sigg

Carson Young

Rico Hoey

8:12 AM
EDT		1

Chad Ramey

Zac Blair

David Lipsky

8:12 AM
EDT		10

Chez Reavie

Joel Dahmen

Harry Higgs

8:23 AM
EDT		1

Rafael Campos

Austin Eckroat

Brice Garnett

8:23 AM
EDT		10

Ben Griffin

Will Zalatoris

Byeong Hun An

8:34 AM
EDT		1

Davis Riley

Kurt Kitayama

Matt Kuchar

8:34 AM
EDT		10

Stephan Jaeger

Mackenzie Hughes

Gary Woodland

8:45 AM
EDT		1

Chris Gotterup

Taylor Moore

Adam Svensson

8:45 AM
EDT		10

Karl Vilips

Matt McCarty

Cam Davis

8:56 AM
EDT		1

Kevin Yu

Lee Hodges

Nick Hardy

8:56 AM
EDT		10

Harry Hall

Peter Malnati

Emiliano Grillo

9:07 AM
EDT		1

Trey Mullinax

Ben Silverman

David Skinns

9:07 AM
EDT		10

Sung Kang

Sam Ryder

Patrick Fishburn

9:18 AM
EDT		1

Kevin Kisner

Ryo Hisatsune

Jacob Bridgeman

9:18 AM
EDT		10

Matteo Manassero

Jackson Suber

Philip Knowles

9:29 AM
EDT		1

Takumi Kanaya

Will Chandler

Vince Covello

9:29 AM
EDT		10

Jesper Svensson

Matthew Riedel

Mason Andersen

9:40 AM
EDT		1

Hayden Springer

Noah Goodwin

Cristobal Del Solar

9:40 AM
EDT		10

William Mouw

Tim Widing

Nelson Ledesma

9:51 AM
EDT		1

Thorbjørn Olesen

Kris Ventura

Harrison Endycott

9:51 AM
EDT		10

Pierceson Coody

Quade Cummins

Paul Waring

10:02 AM
EDT		1

Frankie Capan III

Thomas Rosenmueller

Kris Kim
(a)

10:02 AM
EDT		10

Michael Thorbjornsen

Rasmus Højgaard

Tommy Morrison
(a)

1:00 PM
EDT		1

Eric Cole

Henrik Norlander

Alex Smalley

1:00 PM
EDT		10

Chesson Hadley

Doug Ghim

Chan Kim

1:11 PM
EDT		1

Andrew Putnam

Mark Hubbard

Chandler Phillips

1:11 PM
EDT		10

Sam Stevens

Ryan Gerard

Aldrich Potgieter

1:22 PM
EDT		1

Ryan Palmer

Dylan Wu

Danny Walker

1:22 PM
EDT		10

Aaron Baddeley

Vince Whaley

Joseph Bramlett

1:33 PM
EDT		1

Scottie Scheffler

Si Woo Kim

Jordan Spieth

1:33 PM
EDT		10

Luke List

Matt Wallace

Webb Simpson

1:44 PM
EDT		1

Taylor Pendrith

Tom Kim

Sungjae Im

1:44 PM
EDT		10

Erik van Rooyen

Francesco Molinari

Zach Johnson

1:55 PM
EDT		1

Brian Campbell

Jake Knapp

Sam Burns

1:55 PM
EDT		10

Nico Echavarria

Patton Kizzire

Jhonattan Vegas

2:06 PM
EDT		1

Camilo Villegas

Seamus Power

Adam Schenk

2:06 PM
EDT		10

Nate Lashley

Kevin Tway

Nick Watney

2:17 PM
EDT		1

Lanto Griffin

Nicolai Højgaard

Ben Kohles

2:17 PM
EDT		10

Martin Laird

Beau Hossler

Matti Schmid

2:28 PM
EDT		1

Paul Peterson

Taylor Dickson

Brandon Matthews

2:28 PM
EDT		10

Patrick Rodgers

Will Gordon

Isaiah Salinda

2:39 PM
EDT		1

Kevin Roy

Rikuya Hoshino

Kevin Velo

2:39 PM
EDT		10

Antoine Rozner

Kaito Onishi

Ross Steelman

2:50 PM
EDT		1

Max McGreevy

Niklas Norgaard

Christo Lamprecht

2:50 PM
EDT		10

Hayden Buckley

Taylor Montgomery

Norman Xiong

3:01 PM
EDT		1

Trace Crowe

John Pak

Seungbin Choi

3:01 PM
EDT		10

Trevor Cone

Jeremy Paul

Gabe Reynolds

3:12 PM
EDT		1

Anders Albertson

Braden Thornberry

Bobby Massa
(a)

3:12 PM
EDT		10

Alejandro Tosti

Ricky Castillo

Noah Kent
(a)