CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025: First-round tee times and groupings
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson begins Thursday at TPC Craig Ranch. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth highlight the field and will play together, alongside Si Woo Kim, at 1:33 p.m. EDT.
Here’s a look at the full tee times and groupings for the first round in McKinney, Texas (click here for how to watch):
ROUND 1
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|7:50 AM
EDT
|1
Charley Hoffman
Ben Martin
Sami Valimaki
|7:50 AM
EDT
|10
Matt NeSmith
Justin Lower
Victor Perez
|8:01 AM
EDT
|1
Ryan Fox
Scott Gutschewski
Mac Meissner
|8:01 AM
EDT
|10
Greyson Sigg
Carson Young
Rico Hoey
|8:12 AM
EDT
|1
Chad Ramey
Zac Blair
David Lipsky
|8:12 AM
EDT
|10
Chez Reavie
Joel Dahmen
Harry Higgs
|8:23 AM
EDT
|1
Rafael Campos
Austin Eckroat
Brice Garnett
|8:23 AM
EDT
|10
Ben Griffin
Will Zalatoris
Byeong Hun An
|8:34 AM
EDT
|1
Davis Riley
Kurt Kitayama
Matt Kuchar
|8:34 AM
EDT
|10
Stephan Jaeger
Mackenzie Hughes
Gary Woodland
|8:45 AM
EDT
|1
Chris Gotterup
Taylor Moore
Adam Svensson
|8:45 AM
EDT
|10
Karl Vilips
Matt McCarty
Cam Davis
|8:56 AM
EDT
|1
Kevin Yu
Lee Hodges
Nick Hardy
|8:56 AM
EDT
|10
Harry Hall
Peter Malnati
Emiliano Grillo
|9:07 AM
EDT
|1
Trey Mullinax
Ben Silverman
David Skinns
|9:07 AM
EDT
|10
Sung Kang
Sam Ryder
Patrick Fishburn
|9:18 AM
EDT
|1
Kevin Kisner
Ryo Hisatsune
Jacob Bridgeman
|9:18 AM
EDT
|10
Matteo Manassero
Jackson Suber
Philip Knowles
|9:29 AM
EDT
|1
Takumi Kanaya
Will Chandler
Vince Covello
|9:29 AM
EDT
|10
Jesper Svensson
Matthew Riedel
Mason Andersen
|9:40 AM
EDT
|1
Hayden Springer
Noah Goodwin
Cristobal Del Solar
|9:40 AM
EDT
|10
William Mouw
Tim Widing
Nelson Ledesma
|9:51 AM
EDT
|1
Thorbjørn Olesen
Kris Ventura
Harrison Endycott
|9:51 AM
EDT
|10
Pierceson Coody
Quade Cummins
Paul Waring
|10:02 AM
EDT
|1
Frankie Capan III
Thomas Rosenmueller
Kris Kim
|10:02 AM
EDT
|10
Michael Thorbjornsen
Rasmus Højgaard
Tommy Morrison
|1:00 PM
EDT
|1
Eric Cole
Henrik Norlander
Alex Smalley
|1:00 PM
EDT
|10
Chesson Hadley
Doug Ghim
Chan Kim
|1:11 PM
EDT
|1
Andrew Putnam
Mark Hubbard
Chandler Phillips
|1:11 PM
EDT
|10
Sam Stevens
Ryan Gerard
Aldrich Potgieter
|1:22 PM
EDT
|1
Ryan Palmer
Dylan Wu
Danny Walker
|1:22 PM
EDT
|10
Aaron Baddeley
Vince Whaley
Joseph Bramlett
|1:33 PM
EDT
|1
Scottie Scheffler
Si Woo Kim
Jordan Spieth
|1:33 PM
EDT
|10
Luke List
Matt Wallace
Webb Simpson
|1:44 PM
EDT
|1
Taylor Pendrith
Tom Kim
Sungjae Im
|1:44 PM
EDT
|10
Erik van Rooyen
Francesco Molinari
Zach Johnson
|1:55 PM
EDT
|1
Brian Campbell
Jake Knapp
Sam Burns
|1:55 PM
EDT
|10
Nico Echavarria
Patton Kizzire
Jhonattan Vegas
|2:06 PM
EDT
|1
Camilo Villegas
Seamus Power
Adam Schenk
|2:06 PM
EDT
|10
Nate Lashley
Kevin Tway
Nick Watney
|2:17 PM
EDT
|1
Lanto Griffin
Nicolai Højgaard
Ben Kohles
|2:17 PM
EDT
|10
Martin Laird
Beau Hossler
Matti Schmid
|2:28 PM
EDT
|1
Paul Peterson
Taylor Dickson
Brandon Matthews
|2:28 PM
EDT
|10
Patrick Rodgers
Will Gordon
Isaiah Salinda
|2:39 PM
EDT
|1
Kevin Roy
Rikuya Hoshino
Kevin Velo
|2:39 PM
EDT
|10
Antoine Rozner
Kaito Onishi
Ross Steelman
|2:50 PM
EDT
|1
Max McGreevy
Niklas Norgaard
Christo Lamprecht
|2:50 PM
EDT
|10
Hayden Buckley
Taylor Montgomery
Norman Xiong
|3:01 PM
EDT
|1
Trace Crowe
John Pak
Seungbin Choi
|3:01 PM
EDT
|10
Trevor Cone
Jeremy Paul
Gabe Reynolds
|3:12 PM
EDT
|1
Anders Albertson
Braden Thornberry
Bobby Massa
|3:12 PM
EDT
|10
Alejandro Tosti
Ricky Castillo
Noah Kent