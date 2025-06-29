 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

19 wreck.jpg
What drivers said at Atlanta during crash-filled Cup race
22 wreck.jpg
NASCAR In-Season Challenge turned upside down by massive 18-car wreck at Atlanta
convert (15).webp
NCAA golf: Summer 2025 transfer tracker for Power-4 programs

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_250628.jpg
Can Potgieter seal the deal on first PGA Tour win?
nbc_golf_gc_potgieterintvdesk_250628.jpg
Potgieter: ‘Anything can happen’ on Sunday
nbc_lpga_dowround3hl_250628.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

19 wreck.jpg
What drivers said at Atlanta during crash-filled Cup race
22 wreck.jpg
NASCAR In-Season Challenge turned upside down by massive 18-car wreck at Atlanta
convert (15).webp
NCAA golf: Summer 2025 transfer tracker for Power-4 programs

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_250628.jpg
Can Potgieter seal the deal on first PGA Tour win?
nbc_golf_gc_potgieterintvdesk_250628.jpg
Potgieter: ‘Anything can happen’ on Sunday
nbc_lpga_dowround3hl_250628.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 U.S. Senior Open, Round 3

June 28, 2025 08:30 PM
Watch the best moments from the second round of the 2025 U.S. Senior Open at Broadmoor Golf Club in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Related Videos

nbc_golf_senioropenrd2_250627.jpg
10:42
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Senior Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_ussenioropenrnd1_250626.jpg
10:09
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_250628.jpg
01:07
Can Potgieter seal the deal on first PGA Tour win?
nbc_golf_gc_potgieterintvdesk_250628.jpg
02:33
Potgieter: ‘Anything can happen’ on Sunday
nbc_lpga_dowround3hl_250628.jpg
07:08
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd3_250628.jpg
11:56
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Third Round
nbc_moto_ridersaid_250628.jpg
09:48
What riders said after The Wick 338
250_recap_southwick.jpg
08:41
Deegan earns ‘pressure free’ Southwick sweep
450_recap_southwick.jpg
08:26
Jett’s execution at gate drop commands Round 5 win
nbc_moto_kitchenintv_250628.jpg
46
Kitchen overcame ‘too much fluid’ for podium
nbc_moto_vialleintv_250628.jpg
39
Vialle ‘can’t wait’ for Redbud after strong podium
nbc_moto_deeganintv_250628.jpg
47
Deegan on what’s next after Southwick: ‘Fortnite’
nbc_moto_jettlawrenceintv_250628.jpg
01:38
Jett: ‘I just have to focus on each race’
nbc_moto_tomacintv_250628.jpg
41
Tomac: ‘Needed to be a better rider’ at Southwick
nbc_moto_lawrenceintv_250628.jpg
46
H. Lawrence proud of progression in Pro Motocross
nbc_nas_trucklimerock_250628.jpg
14:23
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Lime Rock
nbc_nas_nxsatlanta_250627.jpg
09:35
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Atlanta on The CW
nbc_golf_morikawaandhlsv2_250627.jpg
05:43
New putter gives Morikawa confidence on greens
nbc_gc_willgordonsegment_250627.jpg
02:52
Emotional Gordon maintains card with clutch finish
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd2_250627.jpg
11:08
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Second Round
nbc_smx_plessingerlong_250627.jpg
02:18
Plessinger: ‘Enough with second place’
nbc_smx_plessingershortv2_250627.jpg
01:20
Inside the mind of ‘cowboy’ Plessinger
nbc_golf_jakeknappv2_250627.jpg
06:17
Knapp shoots course record 61 at Rocket Classic
nbc_dlb_masairaptorsfireddiscussionv2_250627.jpg
06:44
Did Ujiri deserve to be let go by the Raptors?
nbc_golf_lpgadowchamprd2_250627.jpg
11:14
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Round 2
nbc_roto_caminero_250627.jpg
01:44
Rays’ Caminero emerging as fantasy star in 2025
nbc_roto_mccullers_250627.jpg
01:32
HOU’s McCullers Jr. a ‘volatile’ fantasy streamer
nbc_roto_olson_250627.jpg
01:50
Olson expected to return to Tigers rotation
nbc_golf_leximegan_250627.jpg
03:19
Thompson, Khang thrive in ‘fun’ at the Dow
nbc_pftpm_chiefsstadium_250627.jpg
02:18
Chiefs request deadline extension for stadium deal
nbc_dlb_acebaileydraftdiscussion_250627.jpg
08:06
What Bailey’s draft behavior means for NBA future
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250627.jpg
08:11
PFT PM Mailbag: 49ers schedule, Raiders’ potential