MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Colston Loveland
2025 Post-Draft Dynasty Rookie TE Rankings: Colston Loveland overtakes Tyler Warren
nbc_roto_lacdenver_250429.jpg
Clippers vs. Nuggets Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for April 29
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Devils
Carolina won’t have Andersen in net for Game 5 against New Jersey, opening door for Kochetkov

Top Clips

nbc_roto_henderson_250429.jpg
Stevenson’s presence impacts Henderson in fantasy
nbc_fnia_headscratchers_250429.jpg
Egbuka, Booker lead head-scratching draft picks
nbc_fnia_bestdraftclass_250429.jpg
Who has the best 2025 NFL Draft class?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Presidents Cup format needs to change 'eventually'

April 29, 2025 02:13 PM
Golf Today welcomes Rex Hoggard and Shane Ryan to break down Tuesday's 2026 Presidents Cup captain announcements and explore whether a format change is needed to make the event more competitive.
Up Next
nbc_golf_roundtable_250429.jpg
8:38
Presidents Cup format needs to change ‘eventually’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ogilvyinterview_250429.jpg
11:39
Ogilvy: ‘Humbling’ to be a Presidents Cup captain
Now Playing
snedeker.jpg
11:54
Snedeker: ‘Automatic yes’ to Presidents Cup lead
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gtroundtablev2_250428.jpg
6:50
Tour running out of time for championship format
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bethannnichols_250428.jpg
10:32
How can the LPGA generate buzz for the Chevron?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_langerintv_250423.jpg
7:01
Langer: ‘I did play pretty good’ at final Masters
Now Playing
ReidonKorda.jpg
9:50
Reid: Korda is ‘made to be a world No. 1'
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lukedonald_250423.jpg
2:54
Donald makes Olazabal a Ryder Cup vice captain
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roryandshane_250423.jpg
4:22
McIlroy, Lowry hoping to go back-to-back at Zurich
Now Playing
nbc_golf_amychevron_250423.jpg
3:40
How could weather impact the Chevron Champ.?
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_maosaigo_250427.jpg
03:00
Saigo survived ‘absolute carnage’ to win Chevron
nbc_golf_ariyadeepdive_250427.jpg
02:38
Unpacking Jutanugarn’s poor chip at Chevron
nbc_golf_gc_rorylowrylites_250426.jpg
04:25
McIlroy, Lowry in ‘great position’ ahead of Rd. 4
nbc_golf_nelly_250426.jpg
02:20
Korda settles for 71 after early third-round push
nbc_golf_lexithompson_250426.jpg
06:32
Thompson driven by quest to win another major
nbc_golf_nellyrd2_250425.jpg
07:45
Korda bounces back to make cut at Chevron Champ.
nbc_golf_mcilorylowry_250424.jpg
07:51
Lowry lifts McIlroy to start Zurich Classic
nbc_golf_nellykorda_250424.jpg
09:52
Korda struggles early at 2025 Chevron Championship
nbc_golf_zurichformat_250423.jpg
03:37
Team events like Zurich fun once a year, no more
nbc_golf_jtintv_250423.jpg
08:48
Thomas’ RBC Heritage win was ‘pure happiness’
nbc_golf_gc_lexingtonregion_250423.jpg
06:17
FSU playing ‘really good golf’ ahead of NCAA champ
nbc_golf_gc_normanreveal_250423.jpg
06:32
Stanford looking to repeat as national champions
nbc_golf_rorydiscussion_250422.jpg
02:50
What will McIlroy do after Masters win?
nbc_golf_rexhit_250422.jpg
03:44
Players look forward to ‘unique’ Zurich Classic
nbc_golf_shipleyintv_250422.jpg
06:27
Korn Ferry’s Shipley ‘getting used to’ new stardom
nbc_golf_kordapresserreax_250422.jpg
07:33
Korda primed to go on another elite run?
nbc_golf_crenshawintv_250422.jpg
12:27
Crenshaw to design Pinehurst No. 11 with Coore
nbc_golf_amynellyhit_250422.jpg
04:35
Meet the team that helps push Korda to the top
nbc_golf_toddlewis_250421.jpg
07:03
Are rangefinders helping pace of play on PGA Tour?
nbc_golf_jaysigel_250421.jpg
05:55
Remembering Sigel: ‘An icon in amateur golf’
nbc_golf_bethannnichols_250421.jpg
07:44
Can Korda secure first 2025 win at Chevron Champ?
nbc_golf_dahmenroundtable_250421.jpg
04:14
Roundtable: Impact of Dahmen ‘facing the music’
nbc_golf_gcpodharbourtown_250421.jpg
04:33
Inside unique demands of Harbour Town Golf Links
nbc_golf_joeldahmen_250420.jpg
04:03
Dahmen shocked after Corales Puntacana collapse
nbc_golf_puntacanafinalrdhls_250420.jpg
02:24
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 4
nbc_golf_novakreax_250420.jpg
02:51
Novak: ‘I felt mostly good’ during RBC Heritage
nbc_golf_jtreax_250420.jpg
11:02
Thomas ‘made a lot of big putts’ at RBC Heritage
nbc_golf_puntacanahighlights_250419.jpg
02:18
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 3
nbc_golf_jthighlightsreax_250419.jpg
10:01
Thomas ‘owned’ RBC Heritage penalty with integrity
nbc_golf_gc_scheffler_250418.jpg
05:50
Scheffler: ‘Little things’ hurt me at RBC Heritage

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_henderson_250429.jpg
01:44
Stevenson’s presence impacts Henderson in fantasy
nbc_fnia_headscratchers_250429.jpg
03:55
Egbuka, Booker lead head-scratching draft picks
nbc_fnia_bestdraftclass_250429.jpg
06:20
Who has the best 2025 NFL Draft class?
nbc_fnia_draftsteals_250429.jpg
03:44
Egbuka, Burden III headline 2025 NFL Draft steals
nbc_dlb_shedeursandersfall_250429.jpg
13:54
Sanders’ story was a ‘perfect recipe’ for reaction
rodgerstomlin.jpg
18:48
Steelers ‘feel good’ about Rodgers situation
nbc_dlb_miamiheatfuture_250429.jpg
05:25
What’s next for Heat after getting swept by Cavs?
miami.jpg
04:00
MIA’s playoff exit is ‘worst’ in franchise history
nbc_roto_lacdenver_250429.jpg
01:36
Jokic will get plenty of rebound chances in Game 5
nbc_roto_magicboston_250429.jpg
01:21
Banchero under 4.5 assists among Game 5 best bets
nbc_dps_peterose_250429.jpg
06:05
Manfred plans to rule on request to end Rose ban
nbc_roto_pacersbucks_250429.jpg
01:30
Eyeing Lopez, Kuzma under rebounds in Game 5
nbc_roto_cavs_250429.jpg
02:04
Cavaliers futures are ‘consistently underpriced’
nbc_roto_lakerswolves_250429.jpg
01:52
Target Timberwolves to cover in Game 5 vs. Lakers
nbc_dps_shadeursanders_250428.jpg
10:55
Sanders ‘needed’ honesty during NFL draft process
nbc_bte_kentuckyderby_250429.jpg
03:01
Journalism most likely to go off as Derby favorite
nbc_roto_rocketsgsw_250429.jpg
01:54
HOU can succeed in Game 5 with GSW ‘on fumes’
nbc_dps_cavaliersheat_250429.jpg
03:37
Heat ‘went south quickly’ in season-ending loss
nbc_pl_2robspurs_250429.jpg
06:04
Spurs ‘were pathetic’ in blowout loss to Liverpool
nbc_pl_2roblivtitle_250429.jpg
22:22
Liverpool throwing a ‘party for the ages’
nbc_pl_netbusters_250429.jpg
25:36
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 34
nbc_pl_kellywirghtyparta_240529.jpg
29:40
Wright: Liverpool celebrations were ‘so touching’
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartb_250429.jpg
13:00
Can Newcastle push Arsenal for second place?
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartc_250429.jpg
08:24
Palace’s FA Cup win Aston Villa ‘was a mauling’
nbc_pl_plrawlivvtot_250429.jpg
11:26
PL RAW: Liverpool clinch title with win v. Spurs
nbc_pl_genxliverpool_250429.jpg
09:18
How Liverpool’s press made Spurs uncomfortable
nbc_pft_belichickinterviewv2_250429.jpg
05:43
How Belichick’s characteristics have evolved
nbc_pft_droy_250429.jpg
07:06
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds post-draft
nbc_pft_oroyodds_250429.jpg
06:31
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds post-draft
nbc_pft_commandersstadium_250429.jpg
06:25
Harris aims to build best stadium in the country