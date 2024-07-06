After major streak snapped, Patrick Reed is within striking distance on DP World Tour

Through three rounds of the DP World Tour’s BMW International Open, Jordan Smith and Ewen Ferguson have set the pace with each at 14 under, a shot clear of Romain Langasque and Jens Dantorp.

Another shot back is a group that includes Patrick Reed.

Reed is competing on the DPWT for the second straight week following a T-29 showing at the Italian Open. The 33-year-old American recently missed his first major in 42 starts when he failed to qualify for last month’s U.S. Open at Pinehurst.

Since joining LIV Golf in 2022, Reed has slipped to No. 101 in the Official World Golf Ranking, though he has a handful of strong showings in world-ranked events that has kept his ranking relatively good. He tied for 12th at this year’s Masters following a T-4 performance at Augusta National the season prior. He also was solo fourth at the Asian Tour’s International Series event in Macau earlier this year.

On LIV this year, though, Reed has only notched two top-10s in nine starts with a best finish of solo third at LIV Houston in early June. It was at that tournament where Reed offered his latest criticism of the OWGR.

“I feel like the world ranking is not a reflection of where I should be and what events I should be in,” Reed said. “But at the end of the day, I don’t make those decisions. It’s their (majors) call on special exemptions. They’re the ones that make those decisions, and I just have to live with it, just continue doing what I do and play golf.”

Reed didn’t enter final qualifying for The Open, which will be held later this month at Royal Troon. Abraham Ancer and Sam Horsfield were the only LIV players out of 11 who competed who qualified for The Open, joining the 15 LIV pros who were already exempt.