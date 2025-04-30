Watch Now
Bet on Jaeger, Knapp as CJ Cup first-round leader
Brad Thomas takes a look at the first-round leader market for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, highlighting Stephan Jaeger, Jake Knapp, and Sami Valimaki's skillset paired with the course.
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 4
Watch the best moments from the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana.
Griffin, Novak share ‘full circle’ win at Zurich
Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak discuss what it means to share their first PGA Tour triumph together at the Zurich Classic and walk through their aggressive approach for a clutch putt on the 17th hole.
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 3
Watch the best moments from the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana.
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 2
Watch the best moments from the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana.
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 1
Watch the best shots from the opening round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana, the PGA Tour's lone team event.
Moore birdies from no man’s land at Zurich Classic
Despite being in what Billy Ray Brown calls "no man's land", Taylor Moore birdies the 12th at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, bringing the crowd and broadcasting booth to life.
Higgs bets he will dunk basketball in a few years
Don't be surprised if you see Harry Higgs go above the rim after betting his trainer he would dunk.
Donald, Villegas’ rule at Zurich: ‘No sorrys’
Luke Donald and Camilo Villegas walk and talk with Rex Hoggard at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, chatting about what makes a successful golf team-up.
Top shots from 2025 RBC Heritage
Relive some of the best shots from Justin Thomas and Andrew Novak at the 2025 RBC Heritage from Harbour Town Golf Links.