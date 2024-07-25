 Skip navigation
After Open run, Billy Horschel (illness) withdraws before start of 3M Open

  
Published July 25, 2024 03:04 PM

A week after his runner-up finish at the Open Championship, Billy Horschel withdrew Thursday before the start of the 3M Open because of an illness.

It’s an unfortunate break for Horschel, who improved to No. 26 in the FedExCup on the strength of his career-best finish in a major. He flew from Scotland to Minnesota to prepare, but he said that he began to feel unwell Wednesday and woke up before the first round with a fever and muscle tightness.

“Tried to do a little warmup in the gym, just didn’t cooperate. Tried to go out to the golf course and hit some balls, body’s just not wanting to cooperate,” Horschel told a PGA Tour official.

Horschel was replaced in the field by Adam Long.

In his pre-tournament press conference, Horschel said he plans to play the Wyndham Championship, the final regular-season event, in two weeks.