Yankees at Blue Jays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 23

It’s Wednesday, July 23 and the Yankees (56-45) are in Toronto to take on the Blue Jays (59-42). Max Fried is slated to take the mound for New York against Chris Bassitt for Toronto.

The Yankees snapped a five-game losing streak to the Blue Jays with a 5-4 win on Tuesday. Ben Rice delivered the game-winning homer in the top of the ninth inning to break free of a 4-4 tie. This is the rubber match with the winner taking the series — Yankees took the first series (2-1) and the Blue Jays swept the second (4-0).

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Yankees at Blue Jays

Date: Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Time: 7:07PM EST

Site: Rogers Centre

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming: AmazonPV, Sportsnet

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Yankees at the Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Yankees (-137), Blue Jays (+115)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Yankees at Blue Jays

Pitching matchup for July 23, 2025: Max Fried vs. Chris Bassitt

Yankees: Max Fried, (11-3, 2.43 ERA)

Last outing: 9.00 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt, (10-4, 3.89 ERA)

Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 10 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Yankees and the Blue Jays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the value on the Yankees to win the AL East:

“This series will be a defining one in the AL East race that has seen the Toronto Blue Jays take ahold of. Toronto is up in the series season and swept New York earlier in the season, so it’s an ideal time for the Yankees to strike back.

The odds are down to plus-money on the Yankees to win the division, which could be back to -150 with a series win over the Blue Jays.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Yankees and the Blue Jays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Blue Jays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees at Blue Jays

Toronto is 5-3 versus New York this season and 5-1 in the last six

New York is 3-1 in the last four games

New York is 14-6 in Fried’s 20 starts

With Chris Bassitt starting the Blue Jays have won 5 straight home games against the Yankees

The Under is 12-8 (60%) in the Blue Jays’ games this season with Chris Bassitt as the starter

The Blue Jays have covered in 3 straight games with Chris Bassitt as the opener

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: