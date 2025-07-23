 Skip navigation
East Lake Cup 2025: Field, format and how to watch at East Lake Golf Club

  
Published July 23, 2025 08:45 AM
The 11th annual East Lake Cup will take place Oct. 27-29 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Eight of the top men’s and women’s college programs will be competing, including six of this year’s semifinalists from the NCAA national championships.

Golf Channel and the NBC Sports app will provide live coverage of the competition. Here’s everything you need to know about one of college golf’s premiere events (stream links added when available):

How to watch the 2025 East Lake Cup

  • Monday, Oct. 27 (stroke play): 3-6 p.m. ET
  • Tuesday, Oct. 28 (match-play semifinals): 3-6 p.m. ET
  • Wednesday, Oct. 29 (match-play final and consolation): 3-6 p.m. ET

2025 East Lake Cup field

Six of the eight semifinalists from this year’s Division I men’s and women’s national championships are scheduled to compete:

  • Men’s teams: Arizona State, Florida, Mississippi, Virginia
  • Women’s teams: Florida State, Northwestern, Oregon, Southern California

East Lake Cup format

The tournament format features 18 holes of stroke play to determine an individual male and female champion, and to set seedings for team match play. There will then be two rounds of match play to determine a team champion, along with a consolation match to determine third place.

More information

General admission is free and open to the public.

Stay connected with the East Lake Cup on X (@eastlakecup and @golfchannel), Facebook (www.facebook.com/eastlakecup and www.facebook.com/GolfChannel) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/eastlakecup/ and www.instagram.com/golfchannel).

East Lake Foundation

The East Lake Cup will benefit the East Lake Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to helping families build better lives and helping children reach their highest potential through its holistic approach to community revitalization, incorporating mixed-income housing, cradle-to-college education and community wellness.