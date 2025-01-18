 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Tennessean
Jason Edwards scores 18 points as Vanderbilt holds off No. 6 Tennessee 76-75
The American Express 2025 - Round Three
Why AmEx leader Sepp Straka shaved his head ahead of season
NCAA Basketball: Iowa State at West Virginia
Javon Small scores 27 and West Virginia beats No. 2 Iowa State 64-57

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_mahomespresser_250118.jpg
Mahomes: Chiefs are a team of playmakers
nbc_golf_amexrd3_250118.jpg
Highlights: The American Express, Round 3
nbc_golf_13on16_250118.jpg
Mouw’s disastrous 13 at PGA West Stadium Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Tennessean
Jason Edwards scores 18 points as Vanderbilt holds off No. 6 Tennessee 76-75
The American Express 2025 - Round Three
Why AmEx leader Sepp Straka shaved his head ahead of season
NCAA Basketball: Iowa State at West Virginia
Javon Small scores 27 and West Virginia beats No. 2 Iowa State 64-57

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_mahomespresser_250118.jpg
Mahomes: Chiefs are a team of playmakers
nbc_golf_amexrd3_250118.jpg
Highlights: The American Express, Round 3
nbc_golf_13on16_250118.jpg
Mouw’s disastrous 13 at PGA West Stadium Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Akshay Bhatia accidentally hits into internal OB at Dubai Desert Classic

  
Published January 17, 2025 07:51 PM

Akshay Bhatia found some tree trouble on the 13th hole in Round 2 of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and decided to take the safe route into the eighth fairway.

The problem was, the eighth hole was deemed internal out of bounds for those playing No. 13. A rules official approached Bhatia before he could play his third shot and explained to him the situation. “On the sheet it didn’t say that, though,” Bhatia replied to the official. Even the on-air commentator didn’t notice it – at first.

The internal OB rule for hole No. 13 was, in fact, listed at the bottom of the rules sheet, which the official showed to Bhatia. The lefthander had to replay his shot from the trees, following a penalty stroke, and played up the 13th fairway. He then hit a fairway metal to 10 feet but two-putted for double bogey.

The DP World Tour posted the series of events to its Instagram page:

Bhatia, who began on the back nine Friday, closed with a birdie for a 1-over 73. He made the cut at 2 under par, 10 off the 36-hole lead.