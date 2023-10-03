Alabama’s Nick Dunlap comes so close to first 59 in NCAA golf history

Nick Dunlap was millimeters from the lowest score in NCAA golf history.

The Alabama sophomore lipped out a 10-foot birdie putt for 59 on Monday at the Hamptons Intercollegiate, settling for a second-round, 12-under 60 at Maidstone Golf Club in East Hampton, New York.

Dunlap’s record-tying round got going on the par-5 second hole, which Dunlap eagled before adding three birdies and a front-nine, 5-under 30. He then birdied Nos. 10, and 12-17 to give himself a shot at cracking 60.

Dunlap is the 18th player in NCAA men’s golf to card 60, a group that includes Paul Casey, Bryce Molder and Daniel Summerhays. Five players share the NCAA women’s record of 61.

Nick Dunlap @AlabamaMGolf joins #Club60 with a near birdie for 59 at the Hamptons Intercollegiate! pic.twitter.com/TddV87vzTc — Lance Ringler (@GolfweekRingler) October 2, 2023

Through two rounds of the tournament, Dunlap is 15 under and a leader by two shots over UCLA’s Luke Powell. Alabama leads Virginia by four shots.

Dunlap, who this summer won the U.S. Amateur and helped the U.S. Walker Cup team in victory at St. Andrews, is coming off a victory at the SEC Match Play, where he closed in 63 to win the stroke-play portion. He also was T-8 in his fall opener at Olympia Fields.