Ally Ewing has Olympics in sights (again) while dreams dashed for two other Americans

Two Olympic dreams were dashed Friday evening at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship while one remains alive.

Entering this week’s major championship at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington, three Americans had decent shots to join Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu and Rose Zhang as Olympians later this summer in Paris: Megan Khang, Alison Lee and Ally Ewing, who are ranked Nos. 16, 18 and 19, respectively, in the Rolex Rankings.

Khang and Lee, however, missed the KPMG Women’s PGA cut. Khang shot 81-76 to finish at 13 over while Lee ended up two shots worse at 15 over.

Ewing, meanwhile, fired a 2-under 70 Friday to move into red numbers through 36 holes. She is tied for eighth, just four shots back of leader Sarah Schmelzel. Ewing has climbed from No. 36 in the world rankings with a T-3 finish at the U.S. Women’s Open and solo fourth at the Meijer LPGA Classic. Three years ago she was edged by Jessica Korda for the fourth and final spot on the U.S. Olympic team.

Countries are allotted up to four Olympic competitors provided all are ranked 15th or better in the world rankings. This week’s KPMG Women’s PGA is the last chance for players to qualify for the 60-player field.

In another hotly contested battle, Japan’s Ayaka Furue, Nasa Hataoka and Miyu Yamashita are ranked Nos. 20, 21 and 22, respectively, as they try to pair with Yuka Saso. Hataoka, though, is likely out of the running after shooting 7 over and missing the cut.