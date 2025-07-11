 Skip navigation
GvineW2XQAApNcT.jpeg
Division-I head football coach qualifies for his state amateur
American Century Championship - Previews
Charles Barkley has career day, Stephen Curry 2 points back at American Century Championship
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
Chan Kim eagles par-4 fourth again, extends lead to five shots at ISCO Championship

nbc_gc_gotterupseg_250711.jpg
Gotterup goes (course record) low to lead Scottish
Steph_HLs_raw_(1).jpg
HLs: Steph scores 21 in American Century Round 1
nbc_golf_iscord2hl_250711.jpg
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 2

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
HLs: 2025 American Century Championship, Round 1

July 11, 2025 07:01 PM
Watch the best shots and top moments from the opening round of the star-studded American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe.

nbc_gc_gotterupseg_250711.jpg
02:48
Gotterup goes (course record) low to lead Scottish
Steph_HLs_raw_(1).jpg
06:25
HLs: Steph scores 21 in American Century Round 1
nbc_golf_iscord2hl_250711.jpg
07:53
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_barkleyallshotsrd1_250711.jpg
06:20
HLs: Barkley goes on heater in American Century R1
nbc_golf_charlesbarkleyintvw_250711.jpg
02:17
‘Really happy’ Barkley shares hilarious swing key
nbc_golf_curryfaminterview_250711.jpg
01:42
Curry family embracing competition at ACC
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd2hlsv2_250711.jpg
10:25
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_charlesbarkleymontage_250711.jpg
45
Barkley holes out for EAGLE, on fire early at ACC
nbc_cyc_tdfstage7highlights_v4_250711.jpg
27:17
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 7
nbc_roto_mlbfuturesgame_250711.jpg
01:42
Players to watch in MLB All-Star Futures Game
nbc_pft_pftpmmailbagv2_250711.jpg
11:58
PFT PM Mailbag: Guaranteed deals, games in Hawaii
nbc_pft_pftpmhowellv2_250711.jpg
13:14
NFLPA circles wagons around Howell
nbc_roto_bricematthews_250711.jpg
01:34
Will Matthews strike out too much for fantasy?
nbc_roto_pca_250711.jpg
01:22
Crow-Armstrong becoming a ‘true superstar’
nbc_pft_pftpmmahomes18games_250711.jpg
02:53
Mahomes ‘not a big fan’ of 18-game regular season
nbc_pft_pftpmsteelersrodgers_250711.jpg
02:25
Whaley: PIT considered drafting Rodgers in 2005
nbc_pftpm_harrisnews_250711.jpg
05:57
Harris suffers eye injury in fireworks ‘mishap’
nbc_cyc_btpst7seg3_250711.jpg
08:35
Sprinters set to dominate Tour de France Stage 8
nbc_golf_amundievianrd2ehl_250711.jpg
06:41
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 2
nbc_roto_nlcyyoung_250711.jpg
01:54
Skenes still top bet for NL Cy Young Award
nbc_roto_bulls_250711.jpg
01:48
Bet Bulls over 32.5 wins in 2025-26 season
nbc_wnba_nightrecap_250711.jpg
01:46
Highlights: Collier scores 17, Mystics defeat Aces
nbc_roto_dreamfever_250711.jpg
01:54
‘Can’t count on’ Fever vs. Dream, bet the under
nbc_roto_nbamvp_v2_250711.jpg
02:31
Why Jokic is an early favorite over SGA for MVP
nbc_roto_nbamip_250711.jpg
03:11
Who is the bet to win NBA Most Improved Player?
nbc_dps_robmac_250711.jpg
16:01
Mac discusses buying Wrexham with Reynolds
nbc_roto_swiatekvsanisimova_250711.jpg
01:47
Betting Swiatek vs. Anisimova in Wimbledon final
nbc_dps_jonathanthomas_250711.jpg
04:19
Thomas tells hilarious Curry story with ACC trophy
nbc_golf_portrushbacknine_250711.jpg
05:05
How Royal Portrush’s back nine will test players
nbc_golf_portrushfrontnine_250711.jpg
04:55
Iconic holes headline Royal Portrush’s front nine