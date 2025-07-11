 Skip navigation
Xfinity starting lineup: Shane van Gisbergen claims Sonoma pole

  
Published July 11, 2025 06:47 PM

Shane van Gisbergen, driving a car for JR Motorsports, claimed the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Sonoma Raceway.

He toured the 1.99-mile road course at an average of 95.191 mph.

MORE: Xfinity starting lineup

Connor Zilisch will join van Gisbergen on the front row after a lap of 94.884 mph. That gives JR Motorsports a sweep of the front row.

Sam Mayer (94.707 mph) qualified third, followed by Jesse Love (94.463) and William Sawalich (94.411).

The green flag for Saturday’s race is scheduled for 4:50 p.m. ET.