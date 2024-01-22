 Skip navigation
Welcome to the club, Nick Dunlap: Amateurs who have won on the PGA Tour

  
Published January 21, 2024 07:51 PM

Nick Dunlap became the first amateur since Phil Mickelson in 1991 to win on the PGA Tour.

The 20-year-old Alabama sophomore becomes the eighth different player to accomplish that feat, with one player doing it twice.

Here’s a look at who they are and where they prevailed:

  • Cary Middlecoff: 1945 North and South Open
  • Fred Haas: 1945 Memphis Invitational
  • Frank Stranahan: 1945 Durham War Bond Tournament
  • Frank Stranahan: 1948 Miami Open
  • Gene Littler: 1954 San Diego Open
  • Doug Sanders: 1956 Canadian Open
  • Scott Verplank: 1985 Western Open
  • Phil Mickelson: 1991 Northern Telecom Open
  • Nick Dunlap: 2024 The American Express