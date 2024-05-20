 Skip navigation
Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Indy 500 pole-sitter Scott McLaughlin on life at Team Penske: ‘Sometimes my best isn’t better’ than teammates
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
The ‘Field of 33’ for the Indianapolis 500 returns to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway
U.S. Open - Preview Day 3
U.S. Open field: Who will be playing at Pinehurst No. 2

Top Clips

nbc_indy_drivertowatch_newgarden_240519.jpg
108th Indianapolis 500 driver to watch: Newgarden
nbc_indy_drivertowatch_larson_240519.jpg
108th Indianapolis 500 driver to watch: Larson
nbc_indy_drivertowatch_herta_240519.jpg
108th Indianapolis 500 driver to watch: Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Sirak: Korda's belief has caught up to her ability

May 20, 2024 05:02 PM
Golf Channel's Ron Sirak describes the historical magnitude of Nelly Korda's run and notes the traits Korda has that puts her up there with other golf greats.
