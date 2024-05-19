U.S. Open final qualifying locations and results for Pinehurst No. 2
U.S. Open final qualifying begins May 20 across three sites, including ones in Japan, England and the U.S.
There are a total of 13 final qualifying events with 10 of them on June 3, known as “Golf’s Longest Day,” which Golf Channel will cover extensively.
Here’s a look at the locations and results (added when available) for those trying to qualify for the men’s third major of the season at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
Monday, May 20
- Hino Golf Club (King Course), Shiga Prefecture, Japan
- Walton Heath Golf Club (New and Old Courses), Surrey, England
- Dallas Athletic Club (Gold & Blue Courses), Dallas, Texas
Monday, June 3
- Cherry Hill Club & Lookout Point Country Club, Ontario, Canada
- Lake Merced Golf Club, Daly City, Calif.
- The Bear’s Club, Jupiter, Fla.
- The Golf Club of Georgia, Alpharetta, Ga.
- Woodmont Country Club (North Course), Rockville, Md.
- Canoe Brook Country Club (North & South Courses), Summit, N.J.
- Old Chatham Golf Club, Durham, N.C.
- Ohio State University Golf Club (Scarlet Course) & Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club, Columbus, Ohio
- Springfield (Ohio) Country Club
- Pronghorn Resort (Nicklaus Course), Bend, Ore.