 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Indy 500 qualifying, Day 2: Kyle Larson has a moment preparing for pole push; Will Power frustrated
2024 PGA Championship - Previews
PGA Championship 2024 prize money payout at Valhalla Golf Club
2024 PGA Championship - Round Three
Alejandro Tosti drives onto island green at par-4 13th in making eagle Sunday at PGA

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsartetaintv_240519.jpg
Arsenal ‘tried their best’ in title race v. City
nbc_pl_jurgenkloppceremony_240519.jpg
Klopp bids farewell to Liverpool fans at Anfield
nbc_pl_mctrophyceremony_240519.jpg
Man City lift fourth-straight Premier League title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Indy 500 qualifying, Day 2: Kyle Larson has a moment preparing for pole push; Will Power frustrated
2024 PGA Championship - Previews
PGA Championship 2024 prize money payout at Valhalla Golf Club
2024 PGA Championship - Round Three
Alejandro Tosti drives onto island green at par-4 13th in making eagle Sunday at PGA

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsartetaintv_240519.jpg
Arsenal ‘tried their best’ in title race v. City
nbc_pl_jurgenkloppceremony_240519.jpg
Klopp bids farewell to Liverpool fans at Anfield
nbc_pl_mctrophyceremony_240519.jpg
Man City lift fourth-straight Premier League title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

U.S. Open final qualifying locations and results for Pinehurst No. 2

  
Published May 19, 2024 02:19 PM
Previewing Pinehurst No. 2 setup for U.S. Open
May 6, 2024 02:24 PM
With U.S. Open preparations underway, USGA Chief Champions Officer John Bodenhamer joins Golf Today to share the history behind host-site Pinehurst No. 2, what players can expect in North Carolina and more.

U.S. Open final qualifying begins May 20 across three sites, including ones in Japan, England and the U.S.

There are a total of 13 final qualifying events with 10 of them on June 3, known as “Golf’s Longest Day,” which Golf Channel will cover extensively.

Here’s a look at the locations and results (added when available) for those trying to qualify for the men’s third major of the season at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

Monday, May 20

  • Hino Golf Club (King Course), Shiga Prefecture, Japan
  • Walton Heath Golf Club (New and Old Courses), Surrey, England
  • Dallas Athletic Club (Gold & Blue Courses), Dallas, Texas

Monday, June 3

  • Cherry Hill Club & Lookout Point Country Club, Ontario, Canada
  • Lake Merced Golf Club, Daly City, Calif.
  • The Bear’s Club, Jupiter, Fla.
  • The Golf Club of Georgia, Alpharetta, Ga.
  • Woodmont Country Club (North Course), Rockville, Md.
  • Canoe Brook Country Club (North & South Courses), Summit, N.J.
  • Old Chatham Golf Club, Durham, N.C.
  • Ohio State University Golf Club (Scarlet Course) & Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club, Columbus, Ohio
  • Springfield (Ohio) Country Club
  • Pronghorn Resort (Nicklaus Course), Bend, Ore.