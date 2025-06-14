Rory McIlroy speaks to media, expresses his ‘frustration with you guys’

OAKMONT, Pa. – Rory McIlroy ended what amounted to a partial boycott of the media on Saturday at the U.S. Open. But what he said didn’t suggest his frosty relationship with the press had thawed.

For the first time since the Masters, which he won for the first time to complete the career Grand Slam, McIlroy spoke with the media following a round at a major championship. He did pre-tournament interviews at both the PGA Championship and this week’s U.S. Open, but he declined to speak with the media following each of his four competition rounds at Quail Hollow and again for the first two rounds this week at Oakmont.

McIlroy, who did speak with the press following the first and second rounds last week at the RBC Canadian Open, where he missed the cut, was asked if his frustration stemmed from the degree of difficulty of Oakmont. “No, not really. It’s more a frustration with you guys [the media],” he said. “I’ve been totally available for the last few years, maybe not you guys, but maybe more just the whole thing.”

McIlroy’s frustration with the media seemed to start at the PGA Championship when SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio reported that his driver had been deemed nonconforming following a characteristic time (CT) test before the tournament began.

“Yeah, that was a part of it,” he said Saturday at Oakmont, where he struggled to a 4-over 74 and was tied for 53rd following his round. “But it’s not as if, like at Augusta I skipped you guys on Thursday, again, it’s not out of the ordinary. I’ve done it before; I’m just doing it a little more often.”

He also added, “I feel like I’ve earned the right to do whatever I want to do.”

McIlroy has pointed out that the PGA Tour, which does not run the U.S. Open or PGA Championship, does not have a policy that requires players to speak with the media, and some have speculated that his increasing reluctance to talk with the media was some sort of statement.

“I’m not daring them [PGA Tour] to do anything,” McIlroy said. “I hope they don’t change it because it’s a nice luxury to have. But I’m just pointing out the fact that we have the ability to do it.”

McIlroy needed to play his last four holes on Friday in 2 under par to make the cut and said despite his poor performance he was encouraged by his play off the tee. But when asked his plan for Sunday, the message was clear: “Hopefully a round in under four and a half hours and get out of here,” he said.