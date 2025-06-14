 Skip navigation
Top News

TENNIS: JAN 25 Australian Open
Madison Keys loses to 37-year-old qualifier at Queen’s Club
MX 2025 Rd 04 High Point Haiden Deegan closeup.jpg
2025 High Point Motocross 450 Moto 1: Haiden Deegan leads early
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Game Two-Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies
Harris, Acuña, Ozuna provide boost to lineup, give Braves hope they can save season

Top Clips

nbc_golf_millerint_250614.jpg
Miller reflects on historic 63 in 1973 U.S. Open
nbc_golf_oakmont_250613.jpg
Expect lower scores as Oakmont softens for weekend
nbc_golf_adamscott_250613.jpg
70-70 ‘out of left field,’ but could Scott win?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 U.S. Open LIVE: Leaderboard, scores, results, highlights, updates from Round 3

Follow the third round of the U.S. Open at Oakmont with our live blog.

 Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Expect lower scores as Oakmont softens for weekend
June 13, 2025 08:40 PM
Live From the U.S. Open sees the 125th playing of this championship as "wide open" given the tight leaderboard and rainy conditions expected to soften Oakmont ahead of the weekend.

The 125th U.S. Open rolls on Saturday at a soggy Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.

NBC, Peacock and USA Network have full coverage combined with exclusive featured groups, All Access and a multi-view experience.

Watch Round 3 from start to finish, and follow along with our live blog:

Updates
‘Golf is dumb’ — Tony Finau, probably

Perfect drive at the first for Scheffler, but ...

He three-putts for bogey and drops to 5 over.
Still 2 hours, 15 minutes until the final pairing
PGA: U.S. Open - Second Round
U.S. Open 2025: Third-round tee times, pairings and featured groups Saturday at Oakmont
Here’s a look at the third-round tee times, pairings and featured groups at the U.S. Open.
Might get a little wetter, too

It’s a little wet out there, folks