2025 U.S. Open LIVE: Leaderboard, scores, results, highlights, updates from Round 3

Expect lower scores as Oakmont softens for weekend
Live From the U.S. Open sees the 125th playing of this championship as "wide open" given the tight leaderboard and rainy conditions expected to soften Oakmont ahead of the weekend.
The 125th U.S. Open rolls on Saturday at a soggy Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.
Texas Wedge in Western PA!— U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 14, 2025
Finau with the silky touch on No. 10 for 🐥. pic.twitter.com/QbR0KtcrDk
He three-putts for bogey and drops to 5 over.
Scottie Scheffler's third round begins with a pop right down the middle on No. 1. pic.twitter.com/HQzJQ5m4pM— U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 14, 2025
Here’s a look at the third-round tee times, pairings and featured groups at the U.S. Open.
Saturday’s weather forecast for the U.S. Open. pic.twitter.com/s295rZzlN2— PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) June 14, 2025
Rory McIlroy making contact from the fairway at Oakmont. 😳— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 14, 2025
📺 NBC & Peacock | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/LsNPrrj6Wt