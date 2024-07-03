American Century Championship: Celebrity field, format, scoring and prize money
The 35th American Century Championship will be held July 12-14 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.
A field of more than 90 athletes and celebrities will compete in the event. Here’s your need to know information:
What is the format?
The players will compete over 54 holes using a modified Stableford format in which points are awarded for how a player fares on a hole rather than a score in relation to par.
What is the scoring?
- Albatross (3 under on a hole): 10 points
- Hole-in-one: 8 points
- Eagle (2 under): 6 points
- Birdie (1 under): 3 points
- Par (even): 1 point
- Bogey (1 over): 0 points
- Double or worse (2 over+): -2 points
Players cannot score worse than a double bogey. The player with the most points after three rounds wins.
What is the purse?
The total payout is $750,000. First place will earn $150,000, second $70,00 and third $40,000.
Who is the defending champion?
NBA star Stephen Curry (75 points) won last year’s edition with a dramatic eagle on the final hole. However, he will not be back to defend his title as he is preparing for the Olympic Games.
Who are other recent winners?
Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo (2018, ’19, ’22) has won the event three of the last five years. Others include: former NBA guard Vinny Del Negro (2021), former tennis player Mardy Fish (2020) and former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder (2015-17).
Who is highlighting this year’s field?
Those who have watched previous celebrity events will see several familiar faces. But this year’s American Century Championship has some standouts.
Recently retired NFL center Jason Kelce makes his tournament debut, joining brother Travis, who has played each of the last five. Other notables in the field include a trio of current NFL quarterbacks: Josh Allen, Trevor Lawrence and Aaron Rodgers. There’s also wrestler The Miz, recent Stanley Cup champion Matthew Tkachuk, NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley and actors Rob McElhenney and Miles Teller.
How do I watch?
Friday (all times ET)
4-6PM: Peacock, Round 1 (8:30-10:30PM tape-delayed on Golf Channel)
Saturday:
2:30-6PM: NBC/Peacock, Round 2
Sunday:
2:30-6PM: NBC/Peacock, final round
What is the full field?
- Davante Adams (football)
- Marcus Allen (football)
- Ray Allen (basketball)
- Josh Allen (football)
- Bret Bair (TV host)
- Nate Bargatze (comedian)
- Charles Barkley (basketball)
- Brian Baumgartner (actor)
- Jerome Bettis (football)
- Jay Bilas (basketball)
- Tim Brown (football)
- Joe Buck (TV announcer)
- John Carlson (hockey)
- Derek Carr (football)
- Vince Carter (basketball)
- Don Cheadle (actor)
- Roger Clemens (baseball)
- Dell Curry (basketball)
- Seth Curry (basketball)
- Carson Daly (TV host)
- Vinny Del Negro (basketball)
- Jay DeMarcus (singer)
- Dylan Dreyer (TV meteorologist)
- John Elway (football)
- Mardy Fish (tennis)
- Larry Fitzgerald (football)
- Ryan Fitzpatrick (football)
- Joe Flacco (football)
- Bobby Flay (chef)
- Dwight Freeney (football)
- Mike Golic (football)
- Robbie Gould (football)
- Blake Griffin (basketball)
- Chris Harrison (TV host)
- A.J. Hawk (football)
- Colin Jost (comedian)
- Kyle Juszczyk (football)
- Jason Kelce (football)
- Travis Kelce (football)
- Trevor Lawrence (football)
- Hally Leadbetter (content creator)
- Derek Lowe (baseball)
- Kyle Lowry (basketball)
- Joe Mauer (baseball)
- Baker Mayfield (football)
- Rob McElhenney (actor)
- Jim McMahon (football)
- Kevin Millar (baseball)
- The Miz (wrestling)
- Mark Mulder (baseball)
- John O’Hurley (actor)
- T.J. Oshie (hockey)
- Jake Owen (singer)
- Chandler Parsons (basketball)
- Joe Pavelski (hockey)
- Doug Pederson (football)
- Michael Pena (actor)
- Patrick Peterson (football)
- Albert Puljos (baseball)
- Austin Reaves (basketball)
- Alfonso Ribeiro (actor)
- Jerry Rice (football)
- Rob Riggle (actor)
- Aaron Rodgers (football)
- Alex Rodriguez (baseball)
- Ray Romano (actor)
- Tony Romo (football)
- Kyle Rudolph (football)
- Matt Ryan (football)
- Jason Scheff (singer)
- Gary Sheffield (baseball)
- Harrison Smith (football)
- John Smoltz (baseball)
- Annika Sorenstam (golf)
- Kathryn Tappen (TV reporter)
- Miles Teller (actor)
- Larry the Cable Guy (comedian)
- Joe Theismann (football)
- Adam Thielen (football)
- Matthew Tkachuk (hockey)
- Taylor Twellman (soccer)
- Brian Urlacher (football)
- Chase Utley (baseball)
- Shane Victorino (baseball)
- Mike Vrabel (football)
- Jack Wagner (actor)
- Demarcus Ware (football)
- David Wells (baseball)
- Andrew Whitworth (football)
- Charles Woodson (football)
- Steve Young (football)