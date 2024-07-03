American Century Championship: Celebrity field, format, scoring and prize money

The 35th American Century Championship will be held July 12-14 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

A field of more than 90 athletes and celebrities will compete in the event. Here’s your need to know information:

What is the format?

The players will compete over 54 holes using a modified Stableford format in which points are awarded for how a player fares on a hole rather than a score in relation to par.

What is the scoring?



Albatross (3 under on a hole): 10 points

Hole-in-one: 8 points

Eagle (2 under): 6 points

Birdie (1 under): 3 points

Par (even): 1 point

Bogey (1 over): 0 points

Double or worse (2 over+): -2 points

Players cannot score worse than a double bogey. The player with the most points after three rounds wins.

What is the purse?

The total payout is $750,000. First place will earn $150,000, second $70,00 and third $40,000.

Who is the defending champion?

NBA star Stephen Curry (75 points) won last year’s edition with a dramatic eagle on the final hole. However, he will not be back to defend his title as he is preparing for the Olympic Games.

Who are other recent winners?

Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo (2018, ’19, ’22) has won the event three of the last five years. Others include: former NBA guard Vinny Del Negro (2021), former tennis player Mardy Fish (2020) and former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder (2015-17).

Who is highlighting this year’s field?

Those who have watched previous celebrity events will see several familiar faces. But this year’s American Century Championship has some standouts.

Recently retired NFL center Jason Kelce makes his tournament debut, joining brother Travis, who has played each of the last five. Other notables in the field include a trio of current NFL quarterbacks: Josh Allen, Trevor Lawrence and Aaron Rodgers. There’s also wrestler The Miz, recent Stanley Cup champion Matthew Tkachuk, NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley and actors Rob McElhenney and Miles Teller.

How do I watch?

Friday (all times ET)

4-6PM: Peacock, Round 1 (8:30-10:30PM tape-delayed on Golf Channel)

Saturday:

2:30-6PM: NBC/Peacock, Round 2

Sunday:

2:30-6PM: NBC/Peacock, final round

What is the full field?