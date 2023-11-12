Andy Ogletree clinches LIV return by locking up Int’l Series’ Order of Merit

Andy Ogletree didn’t win the Hong Kong Open on Sunday, but that didn’t stop him from clinching the Asian Tour’s International Series Order of Merit – and a full-time home on LIV Golf next year.

Ogletree entered the series’ penultimate event with a considerable lead over David Puig, Kieran Vincent and a host of others. The 25-year-old Georgia Tech product’s T-15 finish moved him past the $1 million mark and over $600,000 ahead of Puig with only next week’s BNI Indonesian Masters to go.

“It’s been a lot of hard work this year and a lot of great golf has gone into this,” said Ogletree, the 2019 U.S. Amateur champion who won two International Series events this season, in Qatar and England. “I just want to thank everyone that’s gotten me to this point: the Asian Tour for all that they’ve done, and my team back home for allowing me to play the way I’ve played this year. I couldn’t be more excited, and I can’t wait to play LIV next year. I’ll definitely play a few events on The International Series along with all the LIV events that I’m going to play, so next year should be a great year and I just can’t wait to get started.”

Ogletree played LIV’s first event two Junes ago before being shuffled out of the league and relegated to the Asian Tour – he was suspended from the PGA Tour for his participation in LIV – once more signings were brought on board. This past season, Ogletree played three LIV events as a sub.

It’s unclear what team Ogeltree will join for next year’s LIV season. The Saudi-backed circuit last week announced that its offseason will not only feature a qualifying tournament that will award three season-long exemptions but also free agency and a transfer window.