Sixteen players made all four major cuts in 2025; one player missed all four
Published July 18, 2025 05:21 PM
Sixteen players made all four major-championship cuts in 2025. They were:
- Aaron Rai
- Brian Harman
- Daniel Berger
- Harris English
- J.J. Spaun
- Jon Rahm
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Mav McNealy
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Bob MacIntyre
- Rory McIlroy
- Sam Burns
- Scottie Scheffler
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Viktor Hovland
- Xander Schauffele
Schauffele has now made 15 straight major cuts, the longest active streak going. Scheffler is next with 14 consecutive major cuts made.
Here are the players who made three major cuts this year:
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Collin Morikawa
- Corey Conners
- Denny McCarthy
- Hideki Matsuyama
- J.T. Poston
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Jordan Spieth
- Keegan Bradley
- Matt Wallace
- Max Greyserman
- Michael Kim
- Sungjae Im
- Tom Kim
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Tony Finau
- Wyndham Clark
Now, for the bad. Here are the 11 players who missed three of the four major cuts this year:
- Brooks Koepka
- Davis Thompson
- Dustin Johnson
- Laurie Canter
- Matt McCarty
- Min Woo Lee
- Nick Dunlap
- Patrick Cantlay
- Phil Mickelson
- Sepp Straka
- Tom Hoge
Koepka’s three misses are a career first; Koepka had only missed five major cuts in 42 career major starts before this year. Johnson, Mickelson and Straka made The Open cut to avoid joining the one player to miss all four major cuts in 2025:
- Cameron Smith
Smith has now missed five straight major cuts, the longest skid of players who have played in all of those championships.