The Open 2025: Leaderboard, results from second round at Royal Portrush

Scottie Scheffler fired a 7-under 64 Friday to take a one-shot lead into the weekend at the 153rd Open Championship.

The three-time major champ stands at 10 under par with former U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick (66) one back and 2023 Open champion Brian Harman (65) and Haotong Li (67) two off the pace.

Here’s how things stand after the second round at Royal Portrush: