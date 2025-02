AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025: Third-round tee times, groupings and how to watch

After two rounds split on Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill, the field will focus on the former over the weekend on the Monterey Peninsula.

There is no cut in the $20 million signature event. Following Ludvig Åberg’s withdrawal (illness) on Friday, 79 players will tee it up in Round 3.

Here’s a look at tee times and groupings at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where the amateur portion concluded after 36 holes. Golf Channel coverage begins Saturday at 1 p.m. EST.