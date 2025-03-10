 Skip navigation
Calum Hill wins three-man playoff to claim Joburg Open title on DP World Tour

  
Published March 10, 2025 09:25 AM
JOHANNESBURG — Calum Hill of Scotland made par on the second playoff hole to outlast South African rivals Jacques Kruyswijk and Shaun Norris and win the Joburg Open on Sunday.

The extra holes took place to the backdrop of thunder and lightning at Houghton Golf Club, with all three players parring the first playoff hole - the par-4 18th — to go back up to the tee.

Norris, who led overnight by four strokes, dropped out of contention after hitting his second shot into water from a fairway bunker before Hill left his birdie putt from off the green just short, tapping in for par.

Kruyswijk needed to roll in a par putt from 3 feet to extend the playoff, but pushed it right.

Hill, ranked No. 286, clinched his second European tour title — the first being the Cazoo Classic in 2021.

He shot 8-under 62 to set the clubhouse target at 14 under and was joined in the playoff first by Kruyswijk (66), who was seeking a second victory in three weeks after winning the Magical Kenya Open last month, and then Norris after his two birdies in the last three holes to complete a round of 70.

Norris, bidding for a wire-to-wire victory, won the Alfred Dunhill Championship in December.