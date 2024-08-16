Charley Hull finding form after freak accident, 81 to open Olympics

It was a wretched start to her Olympic Games, but Charley Hull recognized it as only the start.

Returning from injury, she shot 81 in the first round at Le Golf National, third worst among the 60-player field.

Now, just over a week later, she finds herself in contention to win the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open.

Hull shot 4-under 68 on Friday at Dundonald Links to reach 6 under for the tournament and sit two back of leader Minjee Lee through two rounds.

In the five rounds since her 81 (three at the Olympics and two this week), Hull has gone, 71-69-68-70-68. The latter two have comes under, at times, fierce Scottish conditions. Hull has stated before that links golf is not her favorite style but said Friday that she’s learned to embrace it.

“I do like links golf. I love links golf. But usually my game, I find it hard to play in, especially a tournament because I feel like my game is built for America,” she said. “But the last few weeks, me and my coach have been working on doing more three-quarter swings so I can do a low ball flight for the British Open. So, I think it is actually paying off.”

Hull’s Paris appearance was her first start since a freak accident following a missed cut at the Amundi Evian in early July. Hull said she fell while getting out of the shower and injured her shoulder. She subsequently withdrew from an Aramco event on the Ladies European Tour and then made seven bogeys, one double and no birdies in her return at Le Golf National.

Friday, Hull had one eagle, six birdies and four bogeys as she seeks her first LPGA win since 2022.

“I played pretty solid today. It was super windy out there this morning. I was pretty cold,” Hull said. “But I felt like it was a pretty good score. Made a few birdies and an eagle on 18, as well. So yeah, I’m pretty happy with my game.”

The AIG Women’s Open is next up, on the Old Course at St. Andrews.

She is using this week to sharpen her game for the season’s final major, one in which she finished runner-up a year ago at Walton Heath. And while she does prefer the point-and-click nature of U.S. golf, she enjoys difficult conditions.

“I hope [the wind] does blow this weekend,” she said, “and I think it’s a good test and a good practice for next week.”