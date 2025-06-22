 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty
Liberty center Jonquel Jones out 4-6 weeks with sprained ankle
WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at Minnesota Lynx
McBride scores 15 of her 29 in fourth quarter as Lynx beat Sparks 82-66 without Collier
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Chicago Cubs
Reds’ Elly De La Cruz, Mariners reliever Trent Thornton fall ill while playing in extreme heat

Top Clips

nbc_golf_kpmgrd3hl_250621.jpg
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_championshighlights_250621.jpg
HLs: 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 3
leethumbnailswap.jpg
Lee’s 3 under KPMG Women’s Round 3 ‘remarkable’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty
Liberty center Jonquel Jones out 4-6 weeks with sprained ankle
WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at Minnesota Lynx
McBride scores 15 of her 29 in fourth quarter as Lynx beat Sparks 82-66 without Collier
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Chicago Cubs
Reds’ Elly De La Cruz, Mariners reliever Trent Thornton fall ill while playing in extreme heat

Top Clips

nbc_golf_kpmgrd3hl_250621.jpg
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_championshighlights_250621.jpg
HLs: 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 3
leethumbnailswap.jpg
Lee’s 3 under KPMG Women’s Round 3 ‘remarkable’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Mercury set franchise record for 3-pointers in a game in 107-86 win over Sky

  
Published June 21, 2025 11:31 PM

CHICAGO — Sami Whitcomb hit five of the Mercury’s franchise-record 17 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, Kahleah Copper scored 16 and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Chicago Sky 107-86 on Saturday.

Kalani Brown hit a 3 — the second of the 6-foot-7 center’s career — with 25.6 seconds left to break the Mercury’s previous record of 16.

Six different Phoenix players hit at least two 3-pointers, tying the WNBA single-game record.

Angel Reese finished with nine points and a career-low two rebounds for the Sky.

Phoenix (11-4) set a season high for points in a game and has won five in row, including an 89-81 win over defending WNBA champion New York on Thursday, for the first time since the Mercury won 10 straight in 2021.

Satou Sabally scored 15 points for the Mercury and Alyssa Thomas had 11 points and eight assists. Brown and Kitija Laksa added 11 points apiece.

Chicago (3-9) has lost five of six. Kamilla Cardoso and Michaela Onyenwere led the Sky with 17 points apiece.

Phoenix made 35 of 68 shots from the field, 17 of 35 from 3-point range, 20 of 24 from the free-throw line and finished with 25 assists.

They Sky had just 22 rebounds.

Up next

The Mercury host New York on Friday. The Sky play Sunday at Atlanta.