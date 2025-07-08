NHL and the NHLPA ratify their CBA extension through 2030

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream
DeWanna Bonner rejoins Phoenix Mercury after signing as a free agent
Danny Garcia v Keith Thurman: NYC Press Conference
Big 12 commissioner doubles down on preference for 5-11 playoff model if CFP expands
Day Nine: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025
Amanda Anisimova celebrates with her nephew, Jackson, after reaching the Wimbledon semifinals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_togisalahit_250708.jpg
The unshakable optimism of ‘Mad Max’
nbc_golf_adaptiveopenhlsintvs_250708.jpg
HLs: Sengul leads after ‘moving day’ at Woodmont
nbc_roto_yudarvish_250708.jpg
Darvish is ‘solid option’ post-MLB All-Star break

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream
DeWanna Bonner rejoins Phoenix Mercury after signing as a free agent
Danny Garcia v Keith Thurman: NYC Press Conference
Big 12 commissioner doubles down on preference for 5-11 playoff model if CFP expands
Day Nine: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025
Amanda Anisimova celebrates with her nephew, Jackson, after reaching the Wimbledon semifinals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_togisalahit_250708.jpg
The unshakable optimism of ‘Mad Max’
nbc_golf_adaptiveopenhlsintvs_250708.jpg
HLs: Sengul leads after ‘moving day’ at Woodmont
nbc_roto_yudarvish_250708.jpg
Darvish is ‘solid option’ post-MLB All-Star break

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

NHL and the NHLPA ratify their CBA extension through 2030

  
Published July 8, 2025 05:07 PM

The NHL and NHL Players’ Association have ratified their extension of the collective bargaining agreement, securing labor peace in the sport through 2030.

The league and union announced in a joint news release Tuesday that the deal had been approved. It took a vote of the Board of Governors and the full NHLPA membership.

“The partnership between the Players’ Association and the league is stronger than it ever has been, and working together under this agreement presents a fantastic opportunity to continue to grow the game,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “We are grateful to the Board of Governors for its support of this agreement that strengthens our game and ensures we are collectively delivering a great fan experience in the years to come.”

The sides came to a tentative agreement on the four-year extension late last month. Among other things, it includes an 84-game regular season with less exhibition play, shorter maximum contract lengths, a playoff salary cap, no mandatory dress code for players and the creation of a full-time traveling goaltender position to eliminate the practice of emergency backup goalies, or “EBUGs,” from entering games.

“While I’m largely happy for uninterrupted hockey for, at least, 5 more years, this likely means my swan song is coming up,” longtime Colorado Avalanche EBUG Ben Hause posted on social media.