NHL and the NHLPA ratify their CBA extension through 2030

The NHL and NHL Players’ Association have ratified their extension of the collective bargaining agreement, securing labor peace in the sport through 2030.

The league and union announced in a joint news release Tuesday that the deal had been approved. It took a vote of the Board of Governors and the full NHLPA membership.

“The partnership between the Players’ Association and the league is stronger than it ever has been, and working together under this agreement presents a fantastic opportunity to continue to grow the game,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “We are grateful to the Board of Governors for its support of this agreement that strengthens our game and ensures we are collectively delivering a great fan experience in the years to come.”

The sides came to a tentative agreement on the four-year extension late last month. Among other things, it includes an 84-game regular season with less exhibition play, shorter maximum contract lengths, a playoff salary cap, no mandatory dress code for players and the creation of a full-time traveling goaltender position to eliminate the practice of emergency backup goalies, or “EBUGs,” from entering games.

“While I’m largely happy for uninterrupted hockey for, at least, 5 more years, this likely means my swan song is coming up,” longtime Colorado Avalanche EBUG Ben Hause posted on social media.